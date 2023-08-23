Forbes Names SMH Among America's Best-in-State Employers

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System

23 Aug, 2023, 15:26 ET

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarasota Memorial Health Care System (SMH) has been named in Forbes' fifth annual list of America's "Best-in-State" employers.

Forbes, in partnership with research company Statista, evaluated over 2 million employer recommendations from employees working at large companies in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. On Tuesday, Forbes published its list of 1,392 Best-in-State Employers. Of 90 companies listed in Florida, SMH ranks #4, sharing the top tier with NASA, Google, Microsoft and Costco.

Forbes and Statista ranked companies after surveying 70,000 workers at companies (minimum 500 employees) representing 25 industries across the United States. They were asked to rate their employer overall and in categories such as work environment, gender pay equity, opportunities for career advancement, pride in the company's services and more.

David Verinder, president and CEO of Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, credits the health system's deep roots in the community and shared mission of its team.

"Our extraordinary leaders and staff truly set us apart," Verinder said. "Sarasota Memorial has cared for this community for nearly a century. There is a sense of pride and community ownership here that has endured through decades and continues to inspire us today."

Sarasota Memorial's ranking comes on top of a growing list of national accolades, including multiple "Best Hospital" rankings and ratings from U.S. News & World Report, continuous 5-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Magnet designation for 20 consecutive years and counting, and repeated recognition on Newsweek's list of the "World's Best Hospitals" to name a few.

Founded in 1925, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System is Sarasota County's largest employer, with nearly 10,000 employees supporting the care of more than 1 million patient visits each year at its flagship 901-bed hospital in Sarasota, 110-bed hospital in Venice and expansive network of outpatient and urgent care centers and medical practices spanning the Suncoast.

Forbes and Statista Inc. Best-in-State Employers list was announced on Aug. 22, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website at https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-employers-by-state/?sh=6408cfc01983 

About Sarasota Memorial Health Care System (www.smh.com)

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System is a regional referral center offering Southwest Florida's greatest breadth and depth of care, with more than 1 million patient visits each year across its 2 hospital campuses, free-standing ER, skilled nursing and rehabilitation center and network of outpatient and urgent care centers. Its flagship 901-bed Sarasota hospital has been consistently recognized as one of the nation's best, with superior patient outcomes and comprehensive network of outpatient services. In November 2021, the public health system opened a second acute-care hospital, SMH-Venice, to serve the growing south Sarasota County region and the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute to expand and improve cancer care in the community. For information about careers at SMH, visit www.smh.com/careers

SOURCE Sarasota Memorial Health Care System

