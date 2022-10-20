Forbes Names Vintage Wine Estates President Terry Wheatley to the Second Annual "50 Over 50" List

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Magazine has announced its selection of Vintage Wine Estates President Terry Wheatley on its second annual 50 Over 50 List, produced in partnership with Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," and her "Know Your Value" platform.

The prestigious Forbes "50 Over 50" list spotlights dynamic female entrepreneurs who have achieved significant success in life, often overcoming formidable odds or barriers. Ms. Wheatley made the Forbes short-list of 50 women challenging age and gender norms within the Lifestyle category.

"As the first woman president to take a multimillion-dollar wine company public, my goal is to continue to raise up the women who follow and also continue to lead Vintage Wine Estates as the industry leader in digital marketing," states Ms. Wheatley. "I am humbled to take my place among women who share that vision."

At 65, Ms. Wheatley was tapped to be the first woman president of Vintage Wine Estates in 2018. Three years later, she became the first woman to take a $200 million dollar U.S. wine company public. Wheatley has been in the wine industry for over 40 years and previously worked with E & J Gallo Winery and Sutter Home (now Trinchero Family Estates) before founding her own wine business, Canopy Management, in 2008. Wheatley also founded Wine Sisterhood, an online community for women to connect over wine.

Ms. Wheatley joins the diverse list of remarkable women, which also includes Billie Jean King, Supreme Court Justice Kentaji Brown-Jackson, Kris Jenner, Dolly Parton, Tory Burch, Sandra Bullock, LA Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss, Martha Stewart, Octavia Spencer and Tina Turner, among other notable figures.

The Forbes "50 Over 50: Lifestyle" list can be viewed at: https://www.forbes.com/50over50/lifestyle

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California's Central Coast, Oregon, and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has grown to be the 14th largest wine producer in the U.S., selling more than two million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To consistently drive growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards, and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brand arrangements with national retailers. While VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 60 brands ranging from $10 to $150 USD at retail, its primary focus is on the fastest growing luxury segment of the wine industry with the majority of brands selling at over $15 per bottle. The Company regularly posts updates and additional information at https://www.vintagewineestates.com/.

