Forbes names Washington Trust to America's Best-In-State Banks list for eighth consecutive year

2026 rankings distinguish Washington Trust as most awarded bank in Rhode Island

WESTERLY, R.I., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company (Washington Trust) today announced it has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best-In-State Banks for the eighth consecutive year, earning the distinction of Rhode Island's most awarded bank. Washington Trust is among a select group of Rhode Island banks included on the 2026 list, underscoring its continued commitment to excellence in customer experience and community banking.

Forbes' 2026 list of America's best banks in each state.

The Forbes list of America's Best-In-State Banks 2026 is a prestigious recognition presented in partnership with Statista, a leading global provider of market data and industry rankings. The ranking is based on an independent survey of thousands of U.S. consumers, as well as publicly available reviews. To be eligible, banks and credit unions must have received a minimum number of evaluations, with awarded institutions averaging more than 635 evaluations. The ranking focuses on institutions that operate in 14 states or fewer and are not online-only banks, underscoring the importance of strong regional and community-based banking relationships.

Institutions are evaluated based on key criteria including customer satisfaction, trust, financial advice, digital services, terms and conditions, and customer service. Rankings are determined by analyzing overall performance and customer sentiment, with top-performing banks and credit unions in each state recognized. The number of awarded institutions varies by state, based on population size and the number of eligible institutions meeting the evaluation threshold.

This award highlights banks that excel in delivering trusted, high-quality financial services and strong customer experience at the local level, making the list a highly selective recognition of customer-focused performance.

"We are honored that Forbes has named Washington Trust one of the best banks in Rhode Island for the eighth consecutive year and further recognized us as Rhode Island's 'most awarded bank,'" said Washington Trust Chairman and CEO Ned Handy. "This continued recognition reflects the strength of our relationships with our customers and our unwavering focus on providing exceptional service, trusted financial guidance, and innovative solutions."

Washington Trust continues to distinguish itself through its personalized approach to banking, long-standing community roots, and dedication to meeting the evolving needs of individuals, families, and businesses across the region.

"We are sincerely grateful to our customers for their confidence and loyalty, and to our employees for their commitment to delivering outstanding service every day," Handy added. "Their efforts are the foundation of recognitions like this."

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. In 2025, Washington Trust reached a milestone of 225 years in operation, marking its commitment to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com or the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com.

About Statista

Statista is a leading provider of market and consumer data, publishing hundreds of industry rankings and company listings each year in collaboration with prominent media partners. Its research and analysis services build on the success of statista.com, a trusted platform for statistics, business intelligence, and market insights.

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company