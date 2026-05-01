The Washington Trust Company hires two vice presidents for commercial banking team

WESTERLY, R.I., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two seasoned commercial bankers recently joined The Washington Trust Company (Washington Trust) to serve the lending, banking and advisory needs of businesses throughout the region.

Daniel Hagerty is vice president, commercial banking, focusing on providing tailored financing solutions for commercial and industrial (C&I) needs. He has more than 35 years of banking experience, with a background spanning commercial lending, credit administration, and market leadership. Most recently he managed complex loan portfolios for a Massachusetts-headquartered bank, structuring and negotiating credit facilities, and working closely with business owners to support growth while maintaining strong credit quality.

Thomas Quinlan is vice president, commercial banking, focusing on providing small and mid‑sized businesses with lending, deposit, and cash‑management solutions. Most recently he was a commercial lender for a Massachusetts-headquartered bank, where he focused on C&I loans. Quinlan has more than two decades of experience in business and commercial banking, including SBA lending, portfolio management, and relationship development. His career reflects a strong emphasis on helping businesses navigate financing needs and achieve long‑term success.

"Dan and Tom are strong additions to Washington Trust's commercial banking team, bringing extensive experience and proven ability to deliver customized solutions for business clients," said Jim Brown, Washington Trust senior executive vice president and chief commercial banking officer. "Their deep industry knowledge, long-standing relationships, and commitment to exceptional client service are valuable assets as we continue to support the growth and financing needs of businesses throughout the region."

ABOUT THE WASHINGTON TRUST COMPANY®

Founded in 1800, The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust") is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. In 2025, Washington Trust reached a milestone of 225 years in operation, marking its commitment to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com or the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com.

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company