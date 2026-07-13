Washington Trust to open 30th branch in historic Bristol, R.I.

Bank continues expansion across the state with new East Bay location

WESTERLY, R.I., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company (Washington Trust), today announced plans to open its 30th full-service branch later this year, at 590 Metacom Ave. in Bristol, Rhode Island.

The Bristol branch will bring local decision-making, personalized service and trusted financial guidance to customers in the East Bay and southeastern Massachusetts. The Bank's new location will offer a comprehensive range of financial services, including personal and business banking, mortgage and home equity lending, commercial banking solutions, and wealth management and trust services.

As the country commemorates its 250th anniversary, Washington Trust is proud to strengthen its footprint in a community that has long celebrated the nation's founding and enduring spirit. Bristol is widely recognized as home to the nation's oldest continuous Fourth of July celebration, a tradition dating back to 1785 and closely tied to America's history and heritage. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust shares a deep connection to that history, having served Rhode Islanders and New Englanders for more than 225 years.

"As we continue to expand our presence in the East Bay, we are excited to bring Washington Trust's full range of capabilities to Bristol," said Washington Trust Chairman and CEO Ned Handy. "In addition to personal and commercial banking, customers will have access to investment management, trust administration and wealth planning services. We look forward to becoming an active part of this vibrant community and serving the financial needs of Bristol's residents, businesses and organizations for years to come."

For more information about Washington Trust and its services, visit washtrust.com.

ABOUT THE WASHINGTON TRUST COMPANY®

Founded in 1800, The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust") is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. In 2025, Washington Trust reached a milestone of 225 years in operation, marking its commitment to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com or the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com.

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company