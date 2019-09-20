Forbes Next-Gen Best-in-State Ranks Thomas Fautrel Among the Top Advisors in Maryland

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Fautrel, CRPC®, CRPS® of Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network in Bethesda, MD, has been selected by Forbes as #11 on its list of Next-Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for Maryland. This follows his recognition last year when Fautrel was named to Forbes national list of the Top Next Generation Advisors.

Thomas Fautrel

"I'm honored to be recognized by Forbes. This award has special meaning because of the great clients who cut across generations, yet recognize the talent among our growing team of advisors," said Thomas. "Many of us have the advantage of experiencing multiple market cycles, while also being a peer of Gen Xers and Millennials who often have different investment objectives than previous generations - whether it be socially responsible investing, emerging technology trends or sustainability, to name a few. Our commitment to developing innovative investment strategies to build and preserve their legacy is what differentiates us."

According to R.J. Shook, Forbes Contributor, "Our rankings represent the true role models of the industry. They set the standards, and because these advisors are dedicated to always keeping their edge, they help raise the bar."

Thomas has over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry and is Co-founder and Partner of Seventy2 Capital. He has been the force behind Seventy2 Capital's college intern program which provides an opportunity for college students to obtain hands-on experience and exposure to the wealth management industry.

About Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is an independent private client team that specializes in serving Fortune 500 executives, affluent families and successful individuals, and business owners. The principals draw on nearly 90 years of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms to help ensure client success. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism in serving clients has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations in the industry including the CIMA®, CFP®, CRPC®and CRPS®. Seventy2 Capital helps clients define their most important financial goals, design a plan to achieve them and consistently execute to make clients' aspirations a reality. www.seventy2capital.com

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 18 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. As of January 1, 2019, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network has grown to operate nationwide with 1,293 owners and advisors in 615 practices administering over $97.0 billion in client assets. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC Member SIPC, separate registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. wfafinet.com

About Forbes Next-Gen Wealth Advisors

The Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (WFAFN), Member SIPC. Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

