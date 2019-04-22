Forbes Ranks Albert Einstein College of Medicine Among the Nation's Best Midsize Employers

3 rd within the education category in New York State

within the education category in 9 th within the education category nationally, and

within the education category nationally, and 16th among all midsize employers with New York State headquarters

"This is very welcome news," said Gordon F. Tomaselli, M.D., the Marilyn and Stanley M. Katz Dean at Einstein. "This designation from Forbes confirms what we at Einstein already know: this is a wonderful place to work because of the colleagues we have the honor to work with."

"We are delighted and proud to be recognized as a top employer by Forbes," said Yvonne Ramirez, vice president of human resources and diversity at Einstein. "Einstein has a remarkable community, known for its collaborative spirit and supportive environment, and it's immensely gratifying to have that recognized."

Forbes selected America's Best Employers based on an independent online anonymous survey of a diverse group of more than 50,000 full- and part-time employees of midsize and large companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. The survey, administered in collaboration with the analytics firm, Statista, covered 25 industry sectors, including utilities, automotive, insurance, and retail. Overall scores were based on a combination of two elements: employees' willingness, on a rating scale of 0 -10, to recommend their employer to friends or family members and their willingness to recommend other employers in their respective industries to acquaintances.

The survey also included 35 questions about work-related topics, including salary, potential for development, and working conditions. Final scores were calculated for more than 2,700 employers; Forbes created ranking lists of the top 500 midsize and top 500 large employers.

About Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Albert Einstein College of Medicine is one of the nation's premier centers for research, medical education and clinical investigation. During the 2018-2019 academic year, Einstein is home to 711 M.D. students, 160 Ph.D. students, 107 students in the combined M.D./Ph.D. program, and 265 postdoctoral research fellows. The College of Medicine has more than 1,800 full-time faculty members located on the main campus and at its clinical affiliates. In 2018, Einstein received more than $172 million in awards from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This includes the funding of major research centers at Einstein in aging, intellectual development disorders, diabetes, cancer, clinical and translational research, liver disease, and AIDS. Other areas where the College of Medicine is concentrating its efforts include developmental brain research, neuroscience, cardiac disease, and initiatives to reduce and eliminate ethnic and racial health disparities. Its partnership with Montefiore, the University Hospital and academic medical center for Einstein, advances clinical and translational research to accelerate the pace at which new discoveries become the treatments and therapies that benefit patients. Einstein runs one of the largest residency and fellowship training programs in the medical and dental professions in the United States through Montefiore and an affiliation network involving hospitals and medical centers in the Bronx, Brooklyn and on Long Island. For more information, please visit www.einstein.yu.edu, read our blog, follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook , and view us on YouTube.

