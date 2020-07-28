Forbes ranks BMO Harris Bank as one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2020

CHICAGO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - For the second consecutive year, BMO Harris Bank was recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of America's Best Employers for 2020.

The selection was based on an independent survey from a sample of 75,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. Employees from 31 industries were asked to share their opinion on a series of statements about their respective employer's culture, opportunities for career development, image, working conditions, salary and wages, and diversity, and were surveyed during March and April 2020, just as COVID-19 started to spread across the country.

"BMO is committed to zero barriers to inclusion and aims to ensure the path to success is equally open for all. We are a leader in diversity and inclusion for our customers, colleagues and communities, and are continually identifying and removing barriers in banking," said Tracie Morris, BMO's U.S. chief human resources and inclusion officer. "We are proud to be recognized for the second consecutive year on Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Women as we continue to Boldly Grow the Good."

BMO was also recognized this year on Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity list for the second year in a row, and was included on the Bloomberg Financial Services Gender Equality Index for the fifth year in a row.

