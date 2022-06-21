Forbes Ranks ICF One of America's Best Employers for Diversity

Company Recognized for Its Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

FAIRFAX, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has named global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) one of America's Best Employers for Diversity for the second straight year.

"We are a mission-driven team that values each other's experiences, perspectives and expertise as we work together to solve tough challenges and make a positive impact on the world," said John Wasson, ICF chair and chief executive officer. "Guided by our strong culture and values, we always strive to make ICF a place where everyone feels empowered, respected and inspired. We are honored to be recognized again by Forbes for our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees to create this year's list. Respondents were asked to rate their organizations on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation equality, as well as general diversity. The final list recognizes the 500 employers that received the most recommendations, have the most diverse boards and executive ranks, and have the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives.

ICF ranked 16th on this year's national list and 2nd for professional services companies. Earlier this year, ICF was also included on Forbes' America's Best Management Consulting Firms list for the seventh year in a row.

ICF helps clients solve complex challenges that shape daily life. The company combines unparalleled expertise, advanced analytics and enterprise technologies to design and implement transformative projects across highly diverse industries including public health, IT, disaster management and utility consulting, as well as climate, environment and infrastructure.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 8,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

