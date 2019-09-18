Forbes Ranks Paul Pagnato #1 in Virginia on 2019 Top Wealth Advisors List

RESTON, Va., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul A. Pagnato, CEO Founder at PagnatoKarp, has been ranked #1 in Virginia and #29 in America on Forbes 2019 Top Wealth Advisors list. This is the fourth year in a row that Pagnato has earned a spot on the exclusive list of advisors from national, regional and independent firms, together managing nearly $1 trillion in client assets.

"Transparency and True Fiduciary® standards drive our culture of innovation to find new ways to help make a positive impact on the total well-being of our clients," said Pagnato. "The Forbes recognition illuminates our tireless pursuit at PagnatoKarp to put clients' interests first as we help streamline and simplify lives."

Paul A. Pagnato is ranked #2 in Virginia on 2019 Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors: State-by-State and #2 in N. Virginia on 2019 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. PagnatoKarp was crowned 'Best Multi-Family Office (New Entrant)' at the 2018 Family Wealth Report Awards and is a 2019 Virginia Business Best Place To Work. ¹

Forbes also recently ranked PagnatoKarp's Jennifer Wappaus, CFP®, CEPA, at #5 in Virginia on Forbes 2019 Next-Gen Best-In-State Wealth Advisors.²

Advisors who made the Forbes 2019 Top Wealth Advisors list were nominated by their respective firms and then ranked based on an algorithm developed by SHOOK Research. Qualitative and quantitative factors include personal interviews, industry experience, compliance records, quality of practice, revenue produced and assets under management.

About PagnatoKarp

With over $4.2 billion assets under advisement³, PagnatoKarp specializes in Intelligent Wealth Management™ for CEO Founders, wealth creators and ultra-high-net-worth families. Frequently ranked on top financial advisor lists by Barron's and Forbes, and a Virginia Best Place to Work⁴, PagnatoKarp's goal is to simplify and elevate your life so you have more time to spend on what matters to you most. Contact PagnatoKarp at 703-468-2700 or www.pagnatokarp.com.

