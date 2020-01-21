Forbes Ranks Paul Pagnato #1 Wealth Advisor in Northern Virginia on 2020 Best-In-State List

RESTON, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul A. Pagnato, CEO Founder at PagnatoKarp, has been ranked Forbes #1 Wealth Advisor in Northern Virginia on its 2020 Best-In-State list. This is the third year in a row that Pagnato has earned a spot on the exclusive list of advisors, together managing nearly $4 trillion. SHOOK Research created this Forbes ranking of role models to recognize advisors who are leading the way in offering best practices and providing a high-quality experience for clients.

"Transparency and True Fiduciary® standards drive our fusion of family office services," said Pagnato. "The #1 Forbes ranking reflects our tireless dedication to value-added innovation that puts the best interests of our clients first."

Paul Pagnato is the author of the book Transparency Wave: Exponential Changes That Will Transform Our World to be released in March 2020. Pagnato is ranked #1 in Virginia and #29 in the nation on 2019 Forbes Top Wealth Advisors and #2 in Virginia on 2019 Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors: State-by-State. PagnatoKarp was crowned 'Best Multi-Family Office (New Entrant)' at the 2018 Family Wealth Report Awards and is a 2020 Virginia Business Best Place to Work.¹

R.J. Shook, president and founder at SHOOK Research, summed up the Forbes wealth advisors list. "Here's what our research has found: the very best advisors are laser focused on having a positive impact on their clients' lives," says Shook. "They want to add meaning, help them live better lives."

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list spotlights more than 4,000 top advisors across the country out of 32,000 who were nominated by their firms—and then researched, interviewed, and assigned a ranking within their respective states and markets based on an algorithm developed by SHOOK Research.

With nearly $4.8 billion assets under advisement¹, PagnatoKarp specializes in Intelligent Wealth Management™ for CEO Founders, entrepreneurs, wealth creators and ultra-high-net-worth families. With True Fiduciary® standards of transparency, we embrace the legal obligation to put your interests first while focusing on asset protection, cash flow, and value-added opportunities. Frequently ranked on top financial advisor lists by Barron's and Forbes, and a Virginia Best Place to Work¹, PagnatoKarp's goal is to simplify and elevate your life so you have more time to spend on what matters to you most.

