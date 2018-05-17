Forbes Ranks ProQuest Among America's Best Mid-Size Employers

Forbes teamed with Statista.com to develop and administer a survey of 30,000 U.S. workers employed by companies with at least 1,000 employees. They were asked a series of questions, including how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others and other questions about the potential for development, working conditions, compensation and company reputation. Further, respondents were asked to identify stand-out companies across their industry.

"To be recognized this way by our employees and others across the ed tech community is very gratifying," said Matti Shem Tov, ProQuest CEO. "The important and meaningful work at ProQuest attracts exceptional people. We're committed to keeping them here by creating an environment that helps them thrive and grow in their careers, while making an impact on the community that we serve."

ProQuest is best known for innovative resources that advance academic and K12 research, teaching and learning. The company's employees are responsible for preserving and simplifying access to six centuries of the world's knowledge; they create technologies that improve discovery and management of information, accelerating research; and, they collaborate across the industry, developing integrated solutions that efficiently connect publishers, libraries and users. The culture built by ProQuest employees is reflected in the company's mission: better research, better learning, and better insights so that people can change their world.

