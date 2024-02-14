Forbes Ranks The Hanover Among America's Best Employers

Company recognized for the ninth consecutive year

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it has been named one of "America's Best Mid-Size Employers" for 2024 by Forbes magazine. This is the ninth consecutive year the company has received this recognition.

"Receiving this recognition once more reaffirms our company's dedication to cultivating a collaborative and diverse environment, enabling our team members to build fulfilling careers," stated Denise M. Lowsley, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at The Hanover. "Our employees are at the heart of all that we do, and we are proud to be recognized as an employer of choice."

America's Best Midsize Employers 2024 were selected based on an independent survey of over 170,000 U.S. employees from all industry sectors working for companies employing at least 1,000 people. Over 3.5 million employer evaluations were considered. The final score is based on the evaluations of employees and others in the same industry.

The Hanover offers a work environment that fosters collaboration and provides career development opportunities for employees to meet their full potential. The Hanover was recently named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, earned a top score in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, and was recognized by TIME as one of the World's Best Companies.

A leading property and casualty insurance carrier, The Hanover has more than 4,600 employees in the U.S. and provides insurance protection for individuals, families, and businesses. To find out more about employment opportunities at The Hanover, please visit www.hanover.com/careers.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, the company offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

