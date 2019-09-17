Forbes Ranks WellCare among Best Employers for New Grads in 2019

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG), a leading provider of government-sponsored managed care services, has been named to Forbes magazine's 2019 list of "Best Employers for New Grads."

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile the annual list, surveying 10,000 Americans with less than 10 years of professional experience working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The surveys were anonymous and measured participants' feelings about their employers in a variety of categories, including atmosphere, professional development, image, working conditions, salary, diversity and whether they would recommend their employer to others.

"Attracting and retaining top talent is a business priority for WellCare," said Timothy Trodden, WellCare's executive vice president and chief human resources officer. "We are dedicated to developing, growing and advancing our associates at all stages of their careers and are honored to be recognized for these efforts among such an impressive list of employers across the country."

WellCare offers a wide-range of programs and career development opportunities to attract and retain new graduates and young professionals to the managed care industry, including:

Summer Internship Program – A 12-week summer internship program employs interns across markets and departments – from clinical roles, including population health services and pharmacy, to shared services positions, including finance, IT and public affairs, among others.

– A 12-week summer internship program employs interns across markets and departments – from clinical roles, including population health services and pharmacy, to shared services positions, including finance, IT and public affairs, among others. Postgraduate Pharmacy Residency Program – A Postgraduate Year One (PGY1) Managed Care Pharmacy Residency Program develops pharmacists who can lead projects, communicate effectively and critically analyze data for the managed care industry.

– A Postgraduate Year One (PGY1) Managed Care Pharmacy Residency Program develops pharmacists who can lead projects, communicate effectively and critically analyze data for the managed care industry. Continuing Education and Professional Development – Offering dozens of continuing education courses and leadership development opportunities, both in-person and online. The company also offers tuition reimbursement for approved degree programs and tuition discounts with partner universities.

– Offering dozens of continuing education courses and leadership development opportunities, both in-person and online. The company also offers tuition reimbursement for approved degree programs and tuition discounts with partner universities. Health & Wellness Programs – WellCare's innovative health and wellness program LiveWell rewards associates with better medical rates and incentives for taking care of themselves and achieving health milestones.

– WellCare's innovative health and wellness program rewards associates with better medical rates and incentives for taking care of themselves and achieving health milestones. Robust Benefits Package – Benefits include medical, dental, vision, disability, flexible and health spending accounts, employee assistance program and 401(k) retirement plan.

A Strong Mission to Serve

Being community-minded is a point of pride for the company's 14,000 employees, or "associates," who are committed to serving the company's 6.3 million members across the country. In line with the company's strong mission to serve, WellCare offers associates various ways to give back by getting involved, including WellCare Associate Volunteer Efforts (WAVE), which are volunteer programs hosted during the work week or personal time; paid Volunteer Time Off (VTO); and a "Dollars for Doers" program, which matches volunteer hours with a cash grant to preferred nonprofits. In 2018, 76% of WellCare associates volunteered more than 40,000 hours in their local communities – more than double the national average.

A Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

In order to best serve the company's members, WellCare understands it needs the best efforts and ideas of individuals from a multitude of backgrounds, cultures, orientations and perspectives. As a result, the company is committed to creating an environment where all ideas are welcome and associates feel comfortable bringing their true selves to work each day.

To promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace, WellCare established a Diversity Council chaired by CEO Ken Burdick and signed the national CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge joining hundreds of CEOs to encourage more inclusive workplaces. The company has also established seven Associate Resource Groups (ARGs) and hosts in-person conscious inclusivity education to foster discussions around personal unconscious biases and build inclusive cultures.

As a result of these company-wide initiatives, Fortune magazine named WellCare a 2018 "World's Most Admired Company," the Human Rights Campaign Foundation scored WellCare 100% on its 2019 Corporate Equality Index; the Disability Equality Index (DEI®) scored WellCare 100% on its 2019 Index; WellCare CEO Ken Burdick was named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2019, and the Points of Light Foundation named WellCare a Civic 50 company three years in a row.

To learn more about a career with WellCare, visit https://jobs.wellcare.com/.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses primarily on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 6.3 million members nationwide as of June 30, 2019. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

