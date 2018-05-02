Forbes Recognizes Blain's Farm & Fleet Among America's Best Employers

"As a family-owned company, our core mission is to treat our associates like family and our customers like neighbors. So, this honor is one we are very proud to receive. The way this list is created, our associates are the ones who decided that we deserved to be there, and that means more than any industry award," said Jane Blain Gilbertson, President and CEO, Blain's Farm & Fleet. "My father and uncle began Blain's Farm & Fleet more than six decades ago and always made it clear that our success was thanks to our people – the neighbors, friends and families who've chosen to invest in us as we've invested in them."

The list represents the top 500 mid-size companies – those with between 1,000 and 5,000 employees. It was compiled by surveying more than 30,000 employees across 25 industries. The surveys were conducted anonymously through online panels to ensure employee opinions were free of any company influence. Blain's Farm & Fleet was ranked #253 in America, and #10 in Wisconsin.

Blain's points to their associates as one of the main reasons Blain's Farm & Fleet is growing at a time when other retailer stores are struggling. "Whether in the stores or at headquarters, there is an atmosphere of family and support. Our associates like working here, feel they are part of a team and like their leaders. We are all in it together, and we are focused on the neighbors we serve," says Dennis Armstrong, Chief Human Resources Officer. "We have a great track record of keeping store associates for long careers which is unusual in the retail world."

Blain's employs over 4,000 associates in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa and is currently expanding into Michigan. Blain's also has a thriving ecommerce business at FarmandFleet.com, delivering the best brands at great prices throughout the U.S.

"We take great pride in this award as it solidifies the legacy we work to honor every day," adds Blain Gilbertson.

Founded in 1955, Blain's Farm & Fleet stores are specialty retailers with 38 locations throughout Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin, with 2 additional locations planned to open in Michigan by this fall. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to offering customers high quality products, competitive prices and reliable service. Visit www.farmandfleet.com.

