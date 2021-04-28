Forbes recognizes Lycoming College for its financial strength

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to Lycoming College's growing list of accolades is a strong showing in Forbes College Financial Grades 2021. In the report, which assigns financial grades to colleges across the country, Forbes awarded Lycoming College a B+ with a financial GPA of 3.33, placing the institution in the top 10% of all colleges and universities in the United States and 75th of ll national liberal arts institutions.

Forbes' College Financial Grades measures the balance sheet health and operating strength for 921 private, not-for-profit institutions with full-time enrollment exceeding 500 students. For the 2021 rankings, the publication used 2018-2019 data from the National Center for Education Statistics, which is the most recent data available from the government organization

Lycoming ranked high on multiple measures, including the ratio of expendable assets to annual expenses, the ratio of unrestricted endowment to long-term debt and "Tuition As A Percentage of Core Revenue." The College's underlying financial strength enables it to operate in a way that is less tuition-dependent — 25% of annual revenue comes from sources other than tuition, room, and board including the College's endowment and philanthropy.

"Following our 2014 Strategic Plan, the College has invested in and modernized our academic programs and the physical campus while still maintaining a strong endowment." said Kent Trachte, president of Lycoming College. "This recognition from Forbes affirms that our strategy has been well conceived and balanced."

Contributing to its B+ ranking, Lycoming's endowment ranks high among independent non-profit colleges. This financial strength translates into student scholarships and financial aid. It also supports funding for enhanced academic experiences, such as internships, research, and global study. In addition, endowment and philanthropy have been invested in premier facilities, such as the Lynn Science Center, renovated chemistry and biology labs, the Krapf Gateway Center, and a planned state-of-the-art music building; as well as new areas of study in fields such as neuroscience, biochemistry, entrepreneurship, and a soon-to-launch major in computer science.

The article and rankings can be read in full at: https://www.forbes.com/sites/schifrin/2021/02/22/college-financial-grades-2021-will-your-alma-mater-survive-covid/?sh=436efe114916.

