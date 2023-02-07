Forbes Recognizes Nine Northwestern Mutual Financial Advisors on 2023 Top Women Wealth Advisors List

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced that nine financial advisors affiliated with the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company have been named to the 2023 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State lists.

The Northwestern Mutual advisors recognized on this year's Forbes lists include:

Delynn Alexander – Aria Financial Services, Durham, N.C.

– Aria Financial Services, Christina Collins – Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Chicago, Ill.

– Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Jacqueline Fish – LifeWorth Financial, Charlotte, N.C.

– LifeWorth Financial, Shannon Ouellette – Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Gardner, Mass.

– Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Julie Prince – Prince Financial Services, Seattle, Wash.

– Prince Financial Services, Monica Sinha – Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Edina, Minn.

– Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Jennifer Torrey – Altius Wealth, Raleigh, N.C.

– Altius Wealth, Abby Tuttle – Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Clayton, Mo.

– Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Tracy VanDyke – NorthStar Wealth Navigation, Leawood, Kan.

"The comprehensive financial planning our accomplished advisors deliver – blending industry-leading risk and wealth solutions – ensures their clients can protect the wealth they've created while building future prosperity," said Aditi Javeri Gokhale, Northwestern Mutual's chief strategy officer, president of retail investments and head of institutional investments. "This proven approach to building financial security generates superior outcomes, and it is resonating in the marketplace more than ever thanks to our trusted and talented wealth management professionals."

"This is a well-deserved accolade for our exceptional financial advisors who, day after day, are helping to free their clients from financial anxiety and achieve their long-term goals," said Tim Gerend, chief distribution officer at Northwestern Mutual. "During these periods of uncertainty, providing value, stability and peace of mind is paramount, and that's what makes these skilled advisors – and Northwestern Mutual – truly stand out."

Northwestern Mutual is a leading provider of wealth management and investment solutions – with a growing number of clients turning to the company's financial advisors to help them protect and grow their wealth. The company's broad range of investment options, combined with its industry-leading risk protection solutions, gives clients the ability to achieve better long term financial outcomes.

About the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors and Best-in-State Lists

Forbes recognizes the top women advisors in America based on a set of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, best practices, service and investing models, compliance records, revenue trends and assets under management. All advisors have a minimum of seven years' experience. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor their research partner – SHOOK – receive a fee in exchange for rankings. Rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success.

