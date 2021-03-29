Forbes Recognizes Seven Northwestern Mutual Advisors on Annual Top Women Wealth Advisors List

MILWAUKEE, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today that seven financial advisors affiliated with the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company have been named to the 2021 edition of the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors list.

"I'm incredibly proud of these talented advisors and the impact they make," said Aditi Javeri Gokhale, chief commercial officer and president of investment products and services. "As we close out Women's History Month, it's fitting that we are celebrating this distinguished group of advisors who are making a difference at Northwestern Mutual, in the industry, and for clients."

Those recognized include:

Delynn Alexander , Aria Financial Services, Durham, N.C.

, Aria Financial Services, Christina Collins , Chicago, Ill.

, Jacqueline Fish , LifeWorth Financial, Charlotte, N.C.

, LifeWorth Financial, Shannon Ouellette , Gardner, Mass.

, Monica Sinha , Mila Wealth Management, Edina, Minn.

, Mila Wealth Management, Jennifer Torrey , Raleigh, N.C.

, Tracy VanDyke , NorthStar Wealth Navigation, Leawood, Kan.

"Recognition as one of Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors is an incredible honor, and we congratulate all the women listed," said Evamarie Schoenborn, CEO & President Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "These advisors and their teams are true professionals as they guide their clients toward financial security, and we're thrilled to have such strong Northwestern Mutual representation."

Forbes recognizes the top women advisors in America based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, best practices, service and investing models, compliance records, revenue trends and assets under management.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Services and Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which are subsidiaries of Northwestern Mutual, provide a variety of investment products and services to help clients with financial protection, wealth accumulation, and estate preservation and distribution. These solutions include brokerage and advisory services, trust services and discretionary portfolio management for high-net-worth individuals.

About the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors List

This list, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of: qualitative data, such as telephone and in-person interviews, a review of best practices, service and investing models, and compliance records; as well as quantitative data, like revenue trends and assets under management. All advisors have a minimum of seven years' experience. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

