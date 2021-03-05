Forbes School of Business & Technology® Center for Women's Leadership to Host International Women's Day Events

SAN DIEGO, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forbes School of Business and Technology® Center for Women's Leadership will celebrate International Women's Day with a Week of Resilience, March 5‒12, 2021. All events will be hosted virtually and include a distinguished lineup of global women leaders. International Women's Day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The Center for Women's Leadership 2021 celebration includes a week of events focusing on resilience and overcoming difficult situations.



Events include a Global Women Leaders Live Panel on Tuesday, March 9, 8 a.m. PST, with keynote panelist H. E. Madame President Dr. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, a biodiversity scientist and former President of the Republic of Mauritius, who will be joined by Danela Arsovska, President of the Macedonian Chambers of Commerce; Dr. Hazel Herrington, Global Brand Ambassador for Zim Thrive, Jeuneese, and Zimbabwe; Lumbie Mlambo, UN Global Leader; and Senela Jayasuriya, Founder and CEO of Women Empowered Global and Diverse Consultants.

Dr. Jennie Walker, Center for Women's Leadership board member said, "The series of events this week are positive and powerful. We are celebrating women's resilience in a dynamic way by learning from diverse female leaders that include high profile leaders from various nations and representatives from field operations at the United Nations Office for Project Services. We have also made these events personal through networking sessions, an artistic expressions contest, and a workshop on living one's life with purpose and resilience. The message this week is that each individual's story of resilience matters."

Review the full schedule of events and register. Be one of the first 300 registrants to receive access to an on-demand screening of This Changes Everything (2019), available for viewing now, March 5-7.

