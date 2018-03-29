Forbes School of Business and Technology™ at Ashford University to Host Distinguished Lecturer Series Event in San Diego on April 10

Forbes contributor and author John Tamny will speak at the April 10 event. Tamny, who contributes to a variety of financial publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Investor's Business Daily, Financial Times, National Review, and London's Daily Telegraph, frequently writes on the topics of securities markets, along with tax, trade, and monetary policy issues that impact those markets. Tamny is a member of the Forbes School of Business and Technology™ Board of Advisors.

The Distinguished Lecturer Series is a benefit for the students of the Forbes School of Business and Technology™ at Ashford University. Launched in 2014, the series provides a forum for business experts to share their extensive business knowledge with the Ashford academic community.

To register for the event, visit http://bit.ly/2GlVS8f. To learn more about the Forbes School of Business and Technology™ at Ashford University, visit https://www.ashford.edu/online-degrees/forbes-school-of-business-and-technology.

