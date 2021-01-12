Forbes School of Business and Technology® Center for Women's Leadership to Host Women in Technology Panel

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forbes School of Business and Technology Center for Women's Leadership will host a virtual panel on Friday, January 15, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. PT.

Panel speakers include Tamar Elkeles, Chief Human Resources Officer/Head of HR, XCOM; Dr. Chitra Anand, Technology Executive & Advisor, Author of The Green House Approach, Former Chief Communications Officer, Microsoft Canada; Lizzie Bronte, Technology Delivery Expert, Nationwide Insurance; and Dr. Karen Ivy, Department Chair, Department of Technology Studies, [email protected] UAGC. The panel will be moderated by Dr. Maja Zelihic, Department Chair and Professor in the Forbes School of Business & Technology, and advisory team member for the Center for Women's Leadership.

Dr. Ivy shared, "The technology industry continues to fall behind the curve in terms of gender equity in recruiting and hiring. Women constitute only 34.4% of the five largest technology companies, while they make up 47% of the workforce across all other sectors. Is this lag the result of lower interest among women in STEM fields or resistance to recognize women's tech leadership qualifications? What actions can technology companies and the women who seek to join them take to build gender equity?"

The CWL Women in Technology Panel will address these questions from the varied perspectives of exceptional women who broke through the glass ceiling to attain leadership positions in the challenging technology sector. Join us for a productive discussion of what women should know when considering a career in the technology sector and of theories and tactics toward overcoming gender disparities in the field.

Registration is available at: https://bit.ly/3oxnyMp.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus builds on Ashford University's promise of high-quality online learning, access and inclusivity and the University of Arizona's mission as a land-grant institution focused on student success. Global Campus is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 35,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information, visit uagc.edu.

About the Center for Women's Leadership (CWL)

The CWL envisions a world in which all women are empowered as leaders. The Center's mission supports this by providing a community for networking and professional development and making recommendations to organizational practices through existing and novel research. The Center encompasses four distinct areas: events, education, mentorship, and research, each aimed at the empowerment of women leaders. For more information please see: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/6925212/ and https://www.uagc.edu/forbes-school-of-business-and-technology/center-womens-leadershipContact:

Related Links

http://www.uagc.edu

https://www.uagc.edu/forbes-school-of-business-and-technology/center-womens-leadership

https://www.linkedin.com/groups/6925212/

SOURCE University of Arizona Global Campus

Related Links

https://www.uagc.edu/

