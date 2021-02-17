Forbes School of Business and Technology® Launches UAGC Women in STEM Student Organization

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forbes School of Business and Technology® at the University of Arizona Global Campus is pleased to announce the launch of the UAGC Women in STEM student organization and kickoff event on Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (PT).



The theme of the UAGC Women in STEM kickoff is Igniting Your STEM Success! We emphasize student engagement with industry leaders and have invited two powerful industry speakers for this event. Dr. Priyanka Sharma, with the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and a University of Arizona alumna, will provide words of inspiration and encouragement. Dr. Cindy Gordon, CEO and Founder of SalesChoice Inc., an AI SaaS advanced sales analytics company, will deliver the keynote message.

UAGC Women in STEM is a new student-led organization which focuses on STEM careers for women and includes the UAGC Women in Technology International Chapter and the UAGC Chapter of Girls Who Code - College Loop. Dr. Karen Ivy, Faculty Advisor shared, "Our Women in STEM organization will enhance student and alumni preparedness to enter into STEM career paths and excel."

"The Women in STEM organization will encourage more women to pursue STEM in a field where they remain underrepresented and provide opportunities for support in planning their STEM journey," said Lisa Sims, Lead Faculty Advisor.

Women in STEM welcomes students, alumni, industry, and the community to this inaugural event. "We look forward to seeing you and hope that you will consider membership in this new student organization," said Shavon Andrews, UAGC Student President.



Register for the event here

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus builds on Ashford University's promise of high-quality online learning, access and inclusivity and the University of Arizona's mission as a land-grant institution focused on student success. Global Campus is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 35,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information, visit uagc.edu, www.facebook.com/UniversityOfArizonaGlobalCampus, or www.twitter.com/UAZGlobalCampus.

About UAGC Women in STEM Student Organization

The Forbes School of Business and Technology® at the University of Arizona Global Campus Women in STEM student organization objectives are: a) To promote interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) career fields; b) To provide fellowship among students and faculty; c) To represent member needs and wants in managing challenges in pursuing degrees and careers in STEM fields; and d) To provide a forum for the collaboration of innovative ideas to benefit the university community. For more information please see: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13934969/

