Forbes School of Business and Technology™ to Host IACBE 2019 Western Regional Assembly Conference on October 25

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forbes School of Business & Technology™ at Ashford University announced it is hosting the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) 2019 Western Regional Assembly Conference, Teaching & Learning Strategies in Business Education. The conference is open to all faculty and higher education professionals who wish to gain business education knowledge and collaborate globally with peers from other schools, colleges, and universities

Speakers at the conference include keynote speaker Tom McCarthy, a leadership, communication and peak performance coach and trainer, Tom Conine, founder and president of TRI Corporation, and Dr. Phyllis Okrepkie, IACBE President, who will lead a workshop on Career Readiness and Integration of Job Skills in Academic Programs the first day of the conference. IABCE accreditation workshops will also be available for those who are interested. The conference will run for a day and a half on October 24-25, 2019 at Ashford University's conference facility in San Diego.

Registration and additional conference details are available on the 2019 IACBE conference website .

About Ashford University

Ashford is a recognized innovator in online higher education. At Ashford, students enroll in professionally relevant degree programs, benefit from innovative learning technologies, and learn from practitioner scholars. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs allowing students to balance life by providing the flexibility to complete their academic studies anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

Contact: Nolan Sundrud

nolan.sundrud@ashford.edu

858.513.9240 x11636

SOURCE Ashford University

Related Links

http://www.ashford.edu/

