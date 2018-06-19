Forbes Selects APEX Technologies as One of China's 50 Most Promising Companies

The list, which started in 2005 in China, evaluated strict multi-dimensional business metrics including revenue growth, profitability growth, industry reputation, core competency, as well as comprehensive evaluation by a panel of judges and analysts - the goal is to select the top 50 private companies in China with the best growth potential based on quantitative and qualitative measures. Selectees in past years included a good portion of what are now public companies listed in Mainland China, Hong Kong and on NASDAQ.

APEX Technologies (formerly Chinapex) has experienced explosive growth in the last couple years - adding close to 100 mid to large size enterprise customers in the past year alone, ramping up entire customer base to around 350 companies, including a roster of name brands including Maserati, Hilton, Fairmont, MacLaren, Casio, and Huatai Securities. Though the revenue-generating bread and butter for APEX Technologies is still licensing its core data and AI platforms, there is significant increase in focus and the amount of resources put into the company's core blockchain technology, APEX Network. Management at APEX Technologies indicated that one long-term differentiator of APEX Network compared to other public blockchains that eventually will become very apparent will be the size of APEX Technologies' existing enterprise ecosystem ready to adopt a use-case ready blockchain that can tackle a real business problem that impacts business growth and the bottom line. The global APEX team as of June consists of more than 100 employees spread across Shanghai, Beijing, Silicon Valley, and Hong Kong.

Jimmy Hu, APEX Technologies CEO added, "I'm proud of the cutting-edge technology and fast growing business we built so far at APEX Tech, but I am much more excited about what we have in the road ahead, especially APEX Network. The blockchain space is currently in its infancy, and APEX Technologies has what it takes to win and stand out in the long-game. You see, once the hype and noise cools down, what's sustainable is real-world value and enterprise adoption, which we have a special advantage in. Eventually, we could make it so seamless and easy for our enterprise ecosystem to benefit off of blockchain technology by shipping it as a module with our data and AI products. At the end, it's about speed-to-value and not about using the tech for the sake of using it."

