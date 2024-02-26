Forbes Tate Partners Cements Leadership at the Intersection of Financial Services Policy and Issue Advocacy with Addition of Ed Hill

Hill to Bring Unparalleled Experience as Thought Leader and Advocate to Growing Financial Services Practice

Forbes Tate Partners' Full Suite of Government Relations and Public Affairs Tools will Provide Platform for Hill to Help Clients Capitalize on Connections Between Financial Services and Core Business Interests

Forbes: Combining Forbes Tate Partners' Reach and Comprehensive Capabilities with Hill's Insight Creates an Advocacy Powerhouse for Businesses Across the Economy

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bloomberg's top performing lobbying firm Forbes Tate Partners (FTP) revealed that it is entering the next phase of its financial services policy advocacy with the addition of Ed Hill as a partner in its government relations practice. Hill's decades of corporate and association experience will elevate the firm's growing financial services practice and provide FTP clients with a unique ability to evaluate their needs through a financial policy lens and pursue winning issue campaign solutions.

Ed Hill is a respected and influential national authority on financial services issues. Prior to joining FTP, Hill served as Senior Vice President and Head of Government Affairs for the Bank Policy Institute (BPI) leading federal advocacy efforts on the priorities of member companies, including those across capital and liquidity, consumer banking, technology, and national security. With the full array of FTP's campaign capabilities – including media relations, digital communications, state advocacy, and data-driven insights – at his disposal, he and FTP will be able to offer clients a variety of tailored, multi-faceted ways to shape policy outcomes and navigate the political, regulatory, legislative, and reputational landscape.

"Finance is the common thread throughout our economy, touching industries from banking to energy to emerging tech," said FTP Founding Partner Jeff Forbes. "Ed's incomparable experience in the world of financial services will go hand in hand with FTP's reach across several complex issue areas. With Ed spearheading our financial services portfolio, we will be well positioned to help businesses seize opportunities and spot challenges from every angle."

Before taking on his role at BPI, Hill spent nearly two decades with Bank of America where he represented the bank before federal policy makers. Additionally, he established himself as a fierce financial services advocate working for associations, including the National Governors Association and the Financial Services Roundtable.

"I am thrilled to join Forbes Tate Partners and excited to help take its financial services practice to the next level. Not only does Forbes Tate Partners have a proven track record and stellar reputation, but the firm's bipartisan approach, comprehensive campaign tools, and diverse clients will create a one-of-a-kind opportunity to make an impact wherever business and policy cross paths. I can't wait to get started working with an incredible team on integrated campaigns that cut across the most pressing issues facing our economy."

About Forbes Tate Partners:

Forbes Tate Partners is a bipartisan, full-service public affairs consultancy specializing in government relations, grassroots advocacy, strategic communications, fundraising, and business development. The firm's primary areas of specialty are the development and implementation of bipartisan lobbying and advocacy strategies related to tax, health care, natural resource management, trade, energy, telecommunications, outdoor recreation, appropriations, and agriculture. Jeff Forbes and Dan Tate, Jr. founded the firm in 2012.

Forbes Tate Partners has been highlighted as one of Bloomberg's top performing lobbying firms and as one of PR News' Agency Elite Top 100 agencies, recognizing the leading public relations practices in the country.

SOURCE FORBES TATE PARTNERS