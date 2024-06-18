Forbes Tate Partners Expands International and Technology Expertise with Addition of Justin Kintz

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Tate Partners (FTP) announced the addition of Justin Kintz as a partner on its award-winning government relations team to oversee the firm's international and technology work.

Kintz brings nearly two decades of experience helping high-profile technology brands engage collaboratively and effectively with governments worldwide.

He joins Forbes Tate Partners from Peloton Interactive, where he established and led the company's government affairs function. Before Peloton, Kintz guided and built Uber Technologies' policy and communications teams as the company expanded across all 50 states in America and into thousands of cities and 70 countries around the world. At Uber, Kintz successfully navigated a dynamic, always-on, and highly complex policy and regulatory environment around several core issues – including labor, transportation, tax, and trade, among many others.

"We're proud to welcome Justin to our team of talented government relations specialists," said Jeff Forbes, founding partner at FTP. "His tremendous experience and acumen in international affairs – along with his work advising some of America's most well-known technology brands – can help our clients prepare for, mitigate, and overcome the challenging geopolitical shocks and transformative technological shifts of our modern era."

Kintz also held stints at the Transatlantic Business Council – where he advised multinationals in the United States, European Union, and Canada – and at Orbitz, the online travel booking service, where he supported global legislative and regulatory affairs issues, corporate public relations, and corporate social responsibility efforts.

"I'm beyond grateful to start working with the incredible team at FTP," said Kintz. "The firm's integrated, full-service government relations and public affairs practitioners are uniquely positioned to create a one-stop shop that supports clients in this age of global politics – where you can't afford to only focus on Washington."

Kintz started his career as a special assistant for external and intergovernmental affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior during the George W. Bush administration. He previously served as a board director of The Internet Association and as a founding board director of the Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association. He is an active member of the Economic Club of Washington and serves on the nonprofit board of directors for the University of Florida's Gator Boosters – his alma mater.

About Forbes Tate Partners

