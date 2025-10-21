FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE ANNOUNCES SECOND ANNUAL VERIFIED AIR TRAVEL AWARD WINNERS

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG")—the world's leading authority on luxury hospitality—today announced the winners of its second annual Verified Air Travel Awards. The 2025 awards spotlight the best experiences in air travel, including airlines, airports and private jet services.

The awards highlight winners in 18 categories, including Delta Air Lines as Best U.S. Airline, Emirates as Best International Airline, JSX as Best Small Airline, Singapore Changi Airport as Best Airport Dining, Louis Vuitton Lounge by Yannick Alléno as Best Independent Airport Lounge and Air France and Daniel Boulud as Best In-Flight Culinary Collaboration. The full awards list is available on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

The Verified Air Travel Awards were decided by a survey of more than 9,000 of the most well-traveled people in the hospitality industry, including select luxury travel advisors, leaders of FTG Star-Rated hotels and FTG's jet-setting incognito inspectors and executive trainers. FTG, known for the integrity of its 67-year-old hospitality Star Ratings system, validated the results. Winners will be celebrated at The Summit in Monaco in February 2026, FTG's annual event dedicated to luxury brands and luxury travel.

"Today's travelers are all too often inundated with clever marketing or self-serving focus groups, making it harder than ever to distinguish genuine excellence from polished branding," said Peter Greenberg, Emmy Award-winning travel journalist and host of Eye on Travel on CBS Radio. "The Verified Air Travel Awards provide a trusted benchmark—an annual check validated by Forbes Travel Guide to separate substance from spin. The real difference here is that these Verified Air Travel Awards aren't driven by a transient popularity contest but are based on the expertise of the most discerning voices in travel and hospitality."

"Air travel is no longer just about getting from point A to point B—today it's part of the experience," said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "The winners of our 2025 Verified Air Travel Awards set new standards for service, comfort and innovation, delivering journeys that not only meet expectations but redefine what exceptional travel can be."

Among this year's honorees are culinary and design leaders whose collaborations redefine the in-flight and airport experience.

Reflecting on the recognition for Best In-Flight Culinary Collaboration, chef Daniel Boulud shared: "This second collaboration with Air France was an opportunity for me to create dishes that are soulful, balanced and seasonal. The goal was not only to have their guests take in the many flavors of French cuisine, but for them to feel at home with every bite. The objective is for Air France guests to travel comfortably, all while enjoying a delicious dining experience in the sky."

Meanwhile, chef Yannick Alléno, whose Louis Vuitton Lounge was named Best Independent Airport Lounge, said: "What I love most is the atmosphere—the light, the calm, the sense of serenity. Lighting is essential to me; it shapes the perception of a dish and defines the rhythm of the experience. I also love that the lounge embodies a new expression of hospitality, elegant, international and open 24 hours a day. It reflects the shared vision between Louis Vuitton and myself: excellence in every detail, and a desire to leave guests with a lasting, memorable imprint rather than just a passing experience."

The complete list of winners is available on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Editor's Note: For clarity, the Verified Air Travel Awards are not Forbes Travel Guide Star Ratings. FTG awards Five-Star, Four-Star and Recommended ratings only to hotels, restaurants, spas, ocean cruise ships and their restaurants based on anonymous, in-person inspections. The Verified Air Travel Awards were decided via an invitation-only survey of highly qualified travelers. Forbes Travel Guide validated the results.

Connect with Forbes Travel Guide:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ForbesTravelGuide

X: https://x.com/forbesinspector

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ForbesTravelGuide



About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is known for its prestigious annual Five-Star, Four-Star and Recommended awards for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, ocean cruises and their restaurants. The only way to get a Star Rating is by earning it through our anonymous, in-person inspection process; no business relationship nor fee is required. Forbes Travel Guide's Verified Air Travel Awards were introduced in 2024. Learn more at ForbesTravelGuide.com . For more about The Summit, visit Summit.ForbesTravelGuide.com .

SOURCE Forbes Travel Guide