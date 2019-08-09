Forbes Travel Guide Chooses First Ever Official "Eco Oral Care" Brand: WooBamboo!

Forbes Travel Guide, formerly known as Mobil, was founded in 1958 and created the nation's original star rating system for the luxury hospitality industry. With incognito experts who travel to hotels, restaurants, and spas across the country, Forbes Travel Guide works hard to give consumers the power to make better decisions about the products they buy and services they use. Each year, Forbes Travel Guide provides a list of Brand Officials, which are companies that provide luxury accommodations, wellness, and health-related products or services. WooBamboo is proud to be a 2019 Forbes Travel Guide Brand Official along with companies like Nespresso, Peerless-AV, and LG Business Solutions, among others.

Forbes refers to WooBamboo as an "inspiration company" thanks to its mission to provide people around the world with eco-friendly alternatives to traditional plastic toothbrushes. WooBamboo launched on Earth Day in 2013, and in just over six years, has grown from a small startup to a globally recognized company. Consumers can purchase WooBamboo oral care products in over 18,000 stores spread across more than 56 countries. In fact, as of July 2019, WooBamboo has worked to replace nearly 4 million plastic toothbrushes with those made of natural bamboo. With every passing year, more consumers than ever before take that all-important first step toward making the world a better place.

WooBamboo says they aren't about toothbrushes or even hygiene; their mission is to help consumers understand that even the smallest efforts – such as replacing a plastic toothbrush – can make a tremendous collective difference. When millions of people stop using plastic toothbrushes and instead opt for toothbrushes made from panda-friendly and sustainably grown bamboo, it sends an important message: those millions of people care about their environment and prefer to buy products designed to reduce the amount of plastic in landfills across the globe.

To learn more about WooBamboo, or to check out their extensive lineup of eco-awesome products, visit their website. For questions, the team can be reached at (855) 966-2262, via a message using the short online contact form, or via email at info@woobamboo.com.

When you buy any of WooBamboo's products, you can rest your mind at ease knowing that you have made an excellent choice for your health – and the health of the planet, too.

About WooBamboo: WooBamboo, located in Cape Coral, Florida, opened its doors on Earth Day 2013 with a selection of environmentally and panda-friendly bamboo toothbrushes for adults, kids, and even pets. Since then, millions of people from all corners of the Earth have replaced their traditional plastic toothbrushes with these eco-awesome alternatives. Today, WooBamboo also offers natural fluoride-free toothpaste in several delicious and kid-approved flavors as well as eco-friendly and biodegradable silk dental floss, toothpaste tablets, and WooBamboo says there are more products ready to be launched in the coming months.

