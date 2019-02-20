Forbes Travel Guide Says Quintessence Highest-Rated Hotel in Anguilla

LONG BAY, Anguilla, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QUINTESSENCE HOTEL—A TROPICAL GRAND MANSION has been named as a new Forbes Travel Guide Four Star Hotel, making it the highest rated hotel on the Caribbean island of Anguilla in the British West Indies. Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. A Forbes rating cannot be purchased. Quintessence is one of the latest additions to the travel guide that have been the gold standard in the hospitality industry since 1958.

Quintessence Hotel opened just over a year ago, in January 2018, and quickly earned accolades that are reserved for more established properties. Q Hotel Anguilla is the newest Relais & Châteaux boutique hotel in the Caribbean, overlooking the white sand beaches of Long Bay, with nine lavish suites, a five-star restaurant, two bars, a Wine Spectator award-winning cellar, a wellness spa, infinity pool, fitness center, tennis court, yoga pavilion, boutique (designed by Tommy Bahama creator, Lou Mettler), and state-of-the-art business suite. Around-the-clock butler and concierge service cater to guests' every need. In addition, Quintessence will be opening a world-class art gallery, featuring Haitian artists: Brazil, Joseph, and Blain, as well as the works of Khachik Bozoghlian. The Q Gallery opens in April 2019. QHotelAnguilla.com

Q Hotel Anguilla embodies timeless luxury, making the world a better place through culinary excellence and unrivaled hospitality. Ten years in the making, every element of the hotel was created by artisans with museum-like quality…from the classic Versailles floor pattern to the vaulted cedar ceilings. The extensive Haitian art collection, carefully and meticulously procured for decades by owner Geoffrey Fieger, fills every room—mixing spacious comfort with beautiful lush tropical surroundings inside and out.

Fieger is a nationally known trial lawyer from Detroit, Michigan. He was inspired to build Quintessence by the original Malliouhana Hotel, on Meads Bay, built and operated by the late Leon Roydon.

"Like Mr. Roydon and his Malliouhana, I too share a passion for perfection, collecting antiques, Haitian art, beautiful architecture and interior design," Mr. Fieger says. "It took 10 years to perfect my vision. We are proud to offer Quintessence Hotel as an unparalleled destination for discerning guests who desire unrivaled luxury, privacy and personalized pampering. It is for these special guests that Quintessence was created."

