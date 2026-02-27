Forbes Travel Guide Presents The Gala at The Summit 2026 in Monaco

Featuring a Culinary Journey by Four World-Renowned Chefs and Entertainment by Kristin Chenoweth and Erich Bergen

MONACO, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide hosted an unforgettable Gala at The Summit 2026 in Monaco, bringing together the world's leading figures in luxury and hospitality for an evening of culinary artistry, world-class entertainment and exceptional hospitality.

Set in one of Monaco's most celebrated venues, the legendary Salle des Étoiles at the Monte-Carlo Sporting, the Gala was the crowning moment of The Summit 2026.

Forbes Travel Guide's The Summit 2026 Gala in Monaco featured four world-renowned chefs, Kristin Chenoweth, and more. Post this Kristin Chenoweth performed at the gala at The Summit by Forbes Travel Guide in Monaco on Thursday. The event is the pinnacle of the three-day, invitation-only gathering of the world’s leading brands in hospitality and luxury.

At the heart of the evening was a tour de force dining experience created by four of the world's most celebrated culinary visionaries: Alain Ducasse, Yannick Alléno, Marcel Ravin and Cédric Grolet. Each chef contributed a distinctive expression of their craft, creating a collaborative menu that celebrated innovation, precision and the spirit of contemporary gastronomy.

The evening was further elevated with vocal performances by Emmy® and Tony® Award–winning entertainer Kristin Chenoweth, celebrated for her genre-defying career including originating the role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked on Broadway, as well as iconic roles on television in Pushing Daisies, Glee, Schmigadoon! and most recently Stumble on Peacock.

Actor and producer Erich Bergen hosted the evening's show. Bergen is a star of television, stage and film – known for the role of Blake Moran on Madam Secretary and his acclaimed portrayal of Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, which he originated in the Tony® Award-winning Broadway production and reprised in Clint Eastwood's film adaptation. Bergen stars in the recently debuted FX/Hulu series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

"The Gala at The Summit is designed to reflect the very essence of what we celebrate at Forbes Travel Guide — excellence in service, creativity and the art of hospitality," said Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings and The Summit. "Bringing together visionary chefs, extraordinary performers and the global luxury community in Monaco created a truly once-in-a-lifetime evening."

Musical accompaniment was provided by the Nice Orchestra, delivering an elegant live score. In a memorable and unexpected highlight, the royal l'Orchestre des Carabiniers du Prince made a surprise appearance.

About The Summit

The Summit is a three-day, by-invitation-only event that brings together the worlds of travel and luxury for the most glamorous and thought-provoking luxury travel conference in the world— hosted by Forbes Travel Guide, the creator of the world's only Five-Star hospitality awards. Set in stunning destinations, The Summit attracts decision-makers from the best hospitality companies, influential travel professionals and exceptional luxury brands. Learn more at summit.forbestravelguide.com.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises and their restaurants. Our anonymous inspectors evaluate hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our exacting inspection process. Visit us at ForbesTravelGuide.com.

