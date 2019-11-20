Force Diagnostics Wins Prestigious InsurTech Hartford Startup Pitch Competition

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Chicago-based insurtech start-up company was just named as the top all-around winner at the prestigious InsurTech Hartford Symposium - Pitch Competition, held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, in Hartford, Connecticut.

Force Diagnostics CEO Scott Filer addresses top industry executives at forum for insurance innovation in Hartford, Connecticut

"We had an undisputed winner," said Dina Belyayeva, Operations Officer for InsurTech Hartford. "The symposium attendees ranked the competing startups during the Startup Alley Pitch Event," she said. "Force Diagnostics was the leader in the Life, Health and Wealth track in all three of the judged categories: Most Innovative, Highest Potential, and Best Problem/Solution Fit."

Last week's forum in Hartford, regarded as the insurance capital of the country, featured pre-selected companies who presented before an audience of insurance and reinsurance innovators, executives and venture capitalists. The pitch winner was announced the following day at the symposium's closing ceremony.

Scott Filer, CEO of Force Diagnostics, who presented in the competition, said, "The Hartford audience was extremely receptive to our company because we are not only revolutionizing life insurance underwriting, but we directly address a significant number of pain-points for insurance carriers.

"Our system connects the growing Urgent Care marketplace with the needs of acquiring health data for life insurance underwriting," Filer said. "So finally, life insurers can receive rapid, accurate information on an applicant's health, using a nationwide, multi-billion-dollar healthcare delivery infrastructure to replace a previous, antiquated and time-consuming process."

Filer added that Force has developed cloud-based software that accelerates access to underwriting data, from scheduling to gathering health information in a medical setting, to reporting applicant progress to the insurer.

"This solution not only eliminates the potential for fraud but guarantees clinical data delivery in both a timely manner and of the highest quality of information for the purposes of life insurance underwriting," Filer said.

"On top of everything else," he added, "the customer can complete their life insurance application requirements in the comfort of a high-end, professional medical setting."

About Force Diagnostics

Force Diagnostics, Inc. is a Chicago-based, clinical underwriting data services company. Its primary product, ClinicsNow! software, connects customer-friendly urgent care clinics across the U.S. with life insurers and their applicants, reducing sales attrition and increasing carrier profitability. By managing life insurance customers and the health data required for underwriting across the entire ecosystem, our Internet of Services (IoS) solution enables millions of billable transactions each year. Over the past 12 months, Force has raised nearly $1 million in bridge capital. They plan to begin a $5 million raise during Q1 and Q2 of 2020. To learn more, please visit https://www.forcediagnostics.com.

About InsurTech Hartford

InsurTech Hartford was established in 2016 by passionate insurance professionals with the intent to develop a robust insurtech ecosystem focused on industry stakeholder engagement, thought leadership, and economic growth. To learn more, please visit https://insurtechhartford.com.

