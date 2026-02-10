Force Equals Inc Raises $2.2M Series Seed Round Led by Cultivation Capital

As AI accelerates how fast software is built, Force Equals is redefining how enterprises plan what to build — and why.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Force Equals, https://www.forceequals.ai/ an AI-native enterprise planning operating system, today announced it has raised a $2.2 million Series Seed round led by Cultivation Capital, with participation from prior investors.

The funding will be used to accelerate product development, expand go-to-market operations, and scale adoption of Force Equals' AI Planning OS for enterprise software, AI, and business transformation initiatives.

Plan Complex Software, AI or Business Transformation Initiatives Automated Stakeholder Mapping and Collaboration Agent Driven Context Exploration

Enterprise organizations are facing a surge in software and AI-driven projects, along with the associated business transformation - all accelerated by generative AI and rapid development tooling. Yet planning processes remain fragmented, manual, and disconnected from execution.

Force Equals addresses this challenge with a multi-agent AI platform that transforms ideas into execution-ready plans by automatically mapping and collaborating with stakeholders, driving alignment, gathering critical context, generating functional, technical, and operational requirements, identifying risks and dependencies, managing approvals and project sign-offs, and producing delivery-ready artifacts for seamless handoff to downstream development, project management, and procurement workflows. Learn more at www.forceequals.ai .

As development velocity accelerates, planning and alignment have not kept pace. Without structured coordination of stakeholders and requirements, enterprises risk initiative bloat, execution chaos, and higher rates of failed transformation efforts.

Force Equals enables enterprise teams to answer the foundational questions that determine initiative success: what to prioritize, why it matters, whether the problem is fully understood, and whether the organization is ready to execute; ensuring delivery can begin with clarity and confidence. The platform activates across a portfolio of potential initiatives, helping organizations evaluate, prioritize, and align transformation investments at scale.

"Enterprise planning has become the critical bottleneck in transformation," said Marc Chabot, Co-Founder & CEO of Force Equals. "Our platform compresses months of planning into minutes, aligns stakeholders automatically, and gives organizations confidence before delivery execution begins."

"Force Equals is building foundational infrastructure for enterprise planning in the AI era," said Paul Weber, General Partner at Cultivation Capital. "As organizations manage increasing complexity, their approach to planning must evolve. We're excited to partner with the Force Equals team as they scale this emerging category."

Since launching, Force Equals has gained traction among enterprise PMOs, IT leaders, and transformation teams seeking faster, more aligned planning for complex initiatives as they transition from managing tasks to orchestrating agent ecosystems - a shift Force Equals both enables for its customers and embodies through its own multi-agent platform architecture. Enterprise teams can access and validate impact from the platform at https://planner.forceequals.ai/

Force Equals is a platform that helps organizations plan their portfolio of complex software, AI, and business transformation initiatives. Its AI Planning Operating System, prioritizes for impact, orchestrates stakeholders, requirements, and agent-driven workflows, while seamlessly handing off to downstream execution systems.

Architected as a coordinated multi-agent platform, Force Equals enables enterprises and their project teams to evolve from managing tasks to orchestrating agent ecosystems across the planning lifecycle.

