Force Factor Launches Hair Growth Accelerator Featuring Nutrition21's Clinically Proven Lustriva® to Promote Visibly Thicker, Fuller, Stronger Hair

BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Force Factor announced a collaboration with Nutrition21, LLC, an Everwell Health company ("Nutrition21"), to formulate and launch Force Factor's latest product line, Hair Growth Accelerator. This revolutionary new platform of nutritional supplements is designed to rapidly support the health, strength, thickness, and growth of hair, helping users look and feel their best.

Hair Growth Accelerator, developed through the combined expertise of Force Factor and Nutrition21, will be available in two formats:

Force Factor logo Force Factor Launches Hair Growth Accelerator

Clinical-strength capsules

Delicious and convenient soft chews

Both formulas feature clinically supported Lustriva® as a key ingredient. Lustriva is a patented, one-of-a-kind ingredient from Nutrition21 that is a blend of Bonded Arginine Silicate with Magnesium Biotinate, offering unique and bioavailable forms of silicon and biotin. This science-backed ingredient has been shown in a clinical study to support the growth of existing hair to help promote a fuller, thicker look in as little as three weeks.

"We are excited to bring Hair Growth Accelerator to market and help women and men of all ages who are experiencing hair thinning for one reason or another," said Sean Hannan, VP of Science and Innovation for Force Factor. "The science behind Lustriva® is strong and the results are visible. It's the optimal key ingredient for our Hair Growth Accelerator line."

In addition to Lustriva, Hair Growth Accelerator clinical-strength capsules are fortified with vitamins D and E, collagen, ashwagandha, antioxidants, and other key nutrients to support all stages of hair growth—from new hair development to shedding. The soft chews have added vitamins C and E to promote hair strength and protect follicles to facilitate vibrant growth. They come in a delicious fruit flavor and are individually wrapped for convenience.

"Demand for supplements that support healthy hair from within continues to grow in popularity with today's consumers," said Jordan Miller, VP of Marketing for Nutrition21. "Science-backed ingredients such as Lustriva are ideal flagship ingredients offering brands like Force Factor the ability develop new products that deliver real results consumers can see and feel. We are thrilled to partner with Force Factor as we bring the clinically backed benefits of Lustriva to these new product innovations."

Lustriva is a versatile ingredient, safe and effective for use in foods and supplements, helping brands to capture beauty from within wins, such as promoting hair growth and healthy skin. Lustriva is easily incorporated into a variety of product types, from capsules and gummies to more unique delivery formats like chews and even bars.

Force Factor Hair Growth Accelerator formulas are made in America in GMP-certified manufacturing facilities to ensure quality and safety. All Force Factor ingredients go through rigorous testing to validate their potency and purity. Hair Growth Accelerator comes in a 90-count bottle of capsules (MSRP $59.99) and 60-count package of soft chews (MSRP $39.99); both are available on Amazon.com and at the Vitamin Shoppe.

To learn more about Force Factor, please visit forcefactor.com. And to learn more about the benefits and science behind Lustriva, visit nutrition21.com.

About Force Factor

Founded at Harvard in 2009 and based in Boston's Innovation District, Force Factor is an award-winning global health company committed to developing powerful, safe, and effective formulas backed by groundbreaking scientific research. With a mission to improve global health for a better future, Force Factor vitamins, supplements, and superfoods are accessible, affordable, and conveniently available at many national and international retailers and e-commerce stores. Visit www.forcefactor.com

About Lustriva and Nutrition21, LLC

Lustriva®, a patented, one-of-a-kind blend of Bonded Arginine Silicate and Magnesium Biotinate from Nutrition21, delivers unique and bioavailable forms of silicon and biotin that work together to promote healthier looking hair and skin. Lustriva is clinically shown to support existing hair growth in as few as three weeks providing a fuller and thicker look while improving the appearance of skin within twelve weeks. By promoting the nutritional and structural support for both hair and skin, Lustriva is a safe and effective way to look your best from the inside out.

Nutrition21, an Everwell Health company, is an industry-leading developer and marketer of one-of-a-kind, science-backed ingredients for use in dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages that empower individuals to look, feel, and perform their best. For more information on Nutrition21, visit: Nutrition21.com .

