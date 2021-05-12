FORCE Family Office Hosts a Discussion on the Future of Online Gaming with Former NJ Governor Chris Christie

Force Family Office webinar on the future of gaming featuring Governor Chris Christie and Lottery.com CEO, Tony DiMatteo Tweet this

"We're thrilled to have Governor Christie join us for this event." Said Force Family Office CEO, Steven Saltzstein. "His insights and knowledge of the online gambling industry will be invaluable to the Family Offices in our network and provide great context for Lottery.com."

Currently Lottery.com enables consumers to play state-sanctioned lottery games from their home or on the go. The company works closely with state regulators to advance the lottery industry, providing increased revenues while capturing untapped market share, including millennial players.

Lottery.com is also gamifying charitable giving to fundamentally change how non-profits engage with their donors and raise funds. Through their WinTogether.org platform, they offer charitable donation sweepstakes to incentivize donors to participate by offering once in a lifetime experiences and large cash prizes.

The webinar is free of charge and anyone interested in what the future of online gaming will look like can sign up at forcewealth.com/portfolio-items/lottery-06-02.

About Force Family Office

FORCE is the largest network of Family Offices, Foundations, Endowments, and individual accredited investors in the United States. They introduce members of their network to leaders of public companies and privately held businesses at the capital acquisition stage. In addition, they facilitate co-investment opportunities, information sharing, philanthropy, and networking among their elite, peer-to-peer community.













