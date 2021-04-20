FORCE Family Office Hosts Earth Day Symposium

FORCE Family Office Earth Day Symposium features companies that are developing planet-saving technologies. Tweet this

Immediately following, Kristin Helsel, Chief Revenue Officer of Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) and Harvey Briggs, Director of Communications from FORCE Family Office will discuss doing well by doing good featuring Ideanomics electric mobility ecosystem.

Our panel on electric vehicles will be emceed by Chad Kirchner, Editor-in-Chief of EV Pulse, and includes Mark Frohmayer, CEO of Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV), maker of the three-wheel, FUV (Fun Utility Vehicle) and Robert Silzer, CEO of DSGT (NASDAQ: DSGT), parent company of Imperium Motors, an EV sales and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with an emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality.

Cory Carlesimo, Co-founder of Culture Quotient, will host a panel on water scarcity featuring two incredibly innovative companies. The first, Asarasi Water is a company that is delivering a completely renewable and sustainable, organic, plant-based source for water featuring Asarasi Advisor and former New York Giant, David Diehl. The second is Energy And Water Development Corp (OTC: EAWD), pioneers in solar-powered atmospheric water generation – generating up to 25,000 gallons of potable water per day without using any energy from the grid.

We will wrap up with a brief discussion of the day's events with FORCE Family Office CEO Steven Saltzstein and Mr. Carlesimo about the importance of culture and mission in business today.

Schedule of Events

11:00-11:15 – Introduction to Earth Day: Tia Nelson, Outrider Foundation

11:15-11:30 – Doing well by doing good: Ideanomics

11:30-12:00 – Zero-emissions transportation with Arcimoto and Imperium Motors

12:00-12:30 – Water scarcity solutions with Asarasi and EAWD

12:30-12:45 – Mission-driven leadership with Steven Saltzstein and Cory Carlesimo

The public is welcome to attend the FORCE for GOOD Earth Day Symposium. Sign up via this link or by visiting ForceFamilyOffice.com and clicking on events.

About Force Family Office

FORCE is the largest network of Family Offices, Foundations, Endowments, and individual accredited investors in the United States. They introduce members of their network to leaders of public companies and privately held businesses at the capital acquisition stage. In addition, they facilitate co-investment opportunities, information sharing, philanthropy, and networking among their elite, peer-to-peer community.

