FORCE Family Office Presents The Future of Regenerative Medicine, featuring Dr. Robert Langer

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FORCE Family Office is honored to have Dr. Robert Langer, MIT Institute Professor, the most cited engineer in history, and a founding investor in Moderna, lead our discussion on "The Future of Regenerative Medicine" with EpiBione CEO, Nina Tandon, PhD, MBA. The event will take place March 16 at 12:00 PM ET.

He has been called the Edison of our age.

Dr. Robert Langer has been granted over 1,400 patents, been cited in more than 331,000 scholarly publications, and written more than 1,500 articles. He's also a founding father of Moderna, one company that is bringing COVID-19 under control.

"We are so honored to have Dr. Langer lead this discussion for EpiBone," said Steven Saltzstein, CEO of FORCE Family Office. "It's rare to be able to hear from and ask questions of such a distinguished and accomplished leader in the sciences. In addition, EpiBone is breaking new ground in science and medicine. It is no surprise that Dr. Langer is involved."

Just 15 years ago, Dr. Nina Tandon was a bio-engineering student in Dr. Langer's lab, where she began her work on electrical signaling in the context of tissue engineering. After receiving her Masters at MIT and two PhDs from Columbia, she founded EpiBone, a company that is growing bone tissue in a bio-reactor for use in reconstructive surgery.

Once implanted, the bone continues to grow, integrating itself into the body. It is as natural as the original bone around it. Beginning with facial reconstruction surgery, EpiBone's technology will ultimately be used for joint repair as well as any other bone repair and replacement.

The technology is so promising, it has received backing from Henry Kravis, The Tata Family Office, and Dr. Langer.

Please join FORCE Family Office March 16, as Doctors Langer and Tandon discuss recent advancements in regenerative medicine and the promise EpiBone's work has for the future. Register using this link https://forcewealth.com/portfolio-items/epibone-03-16

