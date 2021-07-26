Force Family Office To Host Cancer Moonshot Symposium

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2016, then Vice President Joe Biden announced the launch of the National Cancer Moonshot. This initiative has the goal of making a decade's worth of progress in just five years in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer, a disease that takes 1,800 lives per day. Now that five years have elapsed, it's time to assess the progress that's been made.

On July 29 at 4 p.m. EDT/ 1 p.m. PDT, FORCE Family Office is convening a panel of influential voices to give an update on the Moonshot to our members, including: