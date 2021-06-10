FORCE Family Office Welcomes Brandi Chastain To Headline Fundraiser For Soccer Fields In Haiti

When high school student, Calvin Belmonte-Ryu visited Haiti a few years ago, he was overwhelmed when he saw the devastation that still exists in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake. He was so moved by the plight of the children of Haiti, that he took the initiative to found Equipped 4 Life and launched the FIELD OF DREAMS project to raise the funds necessary to provide the Institute Edeline, a school that was created for homeless and orphaned kids, the ability to build, equip and maintain a soccer field. The benefit of youth sports to children for both their physical and mental health is profound.

Please join FORCE for an inspirational discussion about how to use the power of youth sports to drive social change and positively impact the lives of children globally. You will hear the perspective of:

Calvin Belmonte-Ryu : Founder of Equipped 4 Life 501(c)3

: Founder of Equipped 4 Life 501(c)3 Brandi Chastain: Two-time USA Women's Soccer FIFA World Cup champion, and Two-Time Olympic Gold medalist

Roy Kessel: Founder of the Sports Philanthropy Network

Steve Schechter: CEO TapIn Mobile Solutions and Chairman of Palla sport

There will also be a chance to test your sports trivia knowledge if you are up for the challenge!

Register for the online event here: https://forcewealth.com/portfolio-items/ffg-06-11

If you are unable to make the event but still want to support the cause, please use this link to make a tax-deductible donation: https://www.classy.org/team/360604

