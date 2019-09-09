Force Marketing Adds Two Experienced Additions to Management Team

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Force Marketing recently announced the addition of two seasoned automotive professionals to its management team, Erin Mueller and Wesley Miller. Erin Mueller has been hired as the Director of Marketing and Media and Wesley Miller as the Director of Client Success.

Mueller joins Force Marketing with over five years in the automotive space. She spent the last four of five years with Cox Enterprises, where she was most recently a Senior Marketing Manager within Cox Automotive's Inventory Solutions Group.

"I am thrilled to be joining the team at Force," said Mueller. "In my role, I will be working to scale the company brand and focus on marketing our products, such as DRIVE, powered by Helix Technologies. This new innovative dynamic video product offering is what really sold me on joining Force."

In her new role, Mueller is responsible for the overall marketing and media of Force, including all aspects of digital marketing, branding and creative direction. She is also tasked with helping the company acquire new clients and streamline marketing efficiencies.

Miller joins Force Marketing from LivePerson Automotive, where he served as the Director of Major Accounts and Partnership Marketing. He brings more than 10 years of automotive and digital marketing to Force Marketing.

Miller lives by the motto, "Team Work Makes the Dream Work." "I couldn't be more ecstatic to join a marketing powerhouse like Force," said Miller. "I have been really impressed by the Force team and how they all come together to empower dealers all across the country."

Both key hires round out the Force Marketing management team, with many years of experience in the automotive, technology and marketing industries.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Erin and Wesley to the team," said John Fitzpatrick, President and CEO of Force Marketing. "These two roles are important to both new customer acquisition and client retention. Erin and Wesley bring a solid synergy that will help enable the Force Marketing team for continued growth in all areas of our business."

Jeff Brown, Chief Revenue Officer, commented, "At Force, we look for culture additions, not fits. We seek outdriven and hungry folks who will make our company succeed. Erin and Wesley are the epitome of this. We are excited they joined the team, and I am optimistic they will help take the company to a whole new level."

Mueller and Miller both currently live in Atlanta, where Force Marketing is headquartered. Mueller, recently engaged, lives in Sandy Springs with her fiance, Sean, and their Boston Terrier, Boss Hog. Miller recently relocated to Atlanta from Chicago, lives in Alpharetta and is a huge outdoor enthusiast.

To learn more about how Force Marketing is leading the automotive marketing industry or about our new automated dynamic video product, DRIVE, visit ForceMKTG.com/drive.

ABOUT FORCE MARKETING

Force Marketing is an expert in the automotive industry, using omnichannel marketing and cutting-edge technology to transform the way dealers sell cars. Delivering over 300 million customers to 3,200 dealers nationwide over the past decade, Force Marketing focuses on partnering and fostering relationships with dealers and OEM's to maximize ROI, agility and efficiency while providing transparency. More information about Force Marketing's suite of services and proprietary Helix Marketing Automation Platform can be found online at www.ForceMKTG.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Mueller

Phone: (678) 208- 0667

Email: emueller@forcemktg.com

SOURCE Force Marketing

Related Links

http://www.ForceMKTG.com

