Force Marketing Launches Drive, a New Dynamic Advertising Platform

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Force Marketing is proud to announce their latest innovation, DRIVE, powered by Helix. DRIVE is a new automotive advertising tool that brings together audiences, automation, and attribution at every tier level to create an unprecedented outcome through dynamic video, evolving the dealer-to-shopper customer experience.

"Our new product, DRIVE is a new innovative and sophisticated way that dealers will now be able to effectively target consumers using customizable video through DMS/CRM data, by actually pulling dealer inventory directly into creative," said John Fitzpatrick, CEO and President of Force Marketing. "Our platform can be used for retargeting customers as well as targeting consumers based on location, interests/demographics through 3rd party data partners such as Oracle. I believe this is a true differentiator for Force Marketing. I am excited to see what our team can do with this first mover advantage."

Compared to traditional video ads, clients utilizing our personalized dynamic video product has increased completed view rates over 200% while decreasing cost per view by an average of 77%, making this one of the most cost-effective mediums on the market today. Even better, our personalized dynamic video product can run on YouTube, Facebook, CTV, OTT and programmatic networks to ensure that you're connecting with in-market consumers wherever they are online.

"A recent test conducted by Oracle Data Cloud and The Trade Desk (TTD) found that CTV/OTT enables an incremental increase of 41% reach in conjunction with linear television. Combine that with our ability to generate in-store visit attribution data across these channels as well as Facebook and YouTube, it compels an urgency for dealers to take action within this space now," said Jeff Brown, Chief Revenue Officer of Force Marketing. "These are the channels of today and the future. The time is now."

To learn more about DRIVE, visit https://forcemktg.com/drive or request a meeting with a Force Marketing representative at Digital Dealer by visiting ForceMKTG.com/dd27.

ABOUT FORCE MARKETING

Force Marketing is an expert in the automotive industry, using omni-channel marketing and cutting-edge technology to transform the way dealers sell cars. Delivering over 300 million customers to 3200 dealers nationwide over the past decade, Force Marketing focuses on partnering and fostering relationships with dealers and OEM's to maximize ROI, agility and efficiency while providing transparency. More information about Force Marketing's suite of services and proprietary Helix Marketing Automation Platform can be found online at www.ForceMKTG.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Mueller

Phone: 678.208.0667

Email: emueller@forcemktg.com

SOURCE Force Marketing