Force Measurement Solutions Leader Interface Announces Executive Promotions Supporting its Continued Growth and Expansion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, the world's trusted leader in technology, design, and manufacturing of force measurement solutions, announced today key leadership changes within the organization. Ian James was promoted to chief operating officer (COO), Brian Peters was promoted to vice president of Global Sales, and the role of Mark Weathers, vice president of Interface's Mini and 1923 Wireless products, is now leading advanced manufacturing and OEM solutions. These executive promotions are key steps to drive Interface's sustained growth across multiple product lines, as well as its expansion into new markets and industries.

"Ian, Brian and Mark represent our breadth of leadership within our organization," said Greg Adams, CEO, Interface. "In alignment with our entire Interface team, they are instrumental in growing our position as the leader in premium, accurate, and reliable force measurement solutions. Our company is fueled by our dedicated employees and I am honored to be part of their continuous efforts and commitment to provide the high-quality products and an exceptional customer experience for all of those we serve."

Despite disruptions caused by the global pandemic in 2020, Interface continued to find new ways to help customers across multiple industries. The company launched one of its most innovative load cell products to date in ConvexBT, and expanded manufacturing and global sales of its international G Series SI-based load cell product line. Interface also expanded its automation and high volume, engineered-to-order production capabilities, and added manufacturing representatives GenTek and Hill and Company to improve in-market sales support in the U.S.

Ian James is a seasoned senior executive with a background in manufacturing and systems. After spending the early part of his career in the UK military, he held a series of senior roles in GE before founding two successful startups. He has worked with Interface since late 2017, most recently as vice president of sales. In his new role as COO, James sees his primary challenge and opportunity as leading the transformation of operations to a new and robust manufacturing model that will help the company serve its customers with world class products supported by an unbeatable customer experience.

Brian Peters served as a successful regional sales manager before his promotion to vice president of Global Sales. Peters is now responsible for the worldwide sales network for Interface, including U.S. manufacturing representatives and international distributors. Stepping into his new role, Peters looks forward to bringing over a decade of direct experience to steer Interface's continued efforts of industry leading customer support and targeted market growth in the test and measurement, industrial applications, and OEM markets.

Mark Weathers has extended his leadership role in Interface's focus on automation and OEM business solutions. His expanded role is a result of his continued achievements as vice president of Interface's Mini and 1923 Wireless production groups, where he has been able to cut lead times for some of Interface's higher volume products by 50% or more. This title change reflects the company's new strategic priorities of growing its higher-volume custom OEM business, and the closely related improvement of its technology and manufacturing processes to improve cost and performance.

"As we navigate the current dynamic landscape, it's critical that we remain agile to stay in front of changing market demands and customer requirements," said Peters. "Our diversification across a wide range of industries has provided us both stability through the pandemic and wide-reaching insight as markets are recovering. Interface has already experienced ramping growth in early 2021, and our ability to outpace and out service our competition will be vital to Interface maintaining the gold standard expectations set by our customers and the force measurement industry as a whole."

About Interface, Inc.

Interface is the world's trusted leader in technology, design, and manufacturing of force measurement solutions. Our clients include a "who's who" of the aerospace, automotive and vehicle, medical device, energy, manufacturing, test and measurement and industrial automation industries. Interface engineers around the world are empowered to create high-level tools and solutions that deliver consistent, high-quality performance. These products include load cells, torque transducers, multi-axis sensors, wireless telemetry, instrumentation, and calibration equipment. Interface, Inc., was founded in 1968 and is a U.S.-based woman-owned technology manufacturing company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, please visit https://www.interfaceforce.com.

