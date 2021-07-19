Force Measurement Solutions Leader Interface Announces Hiring Push for 2021 to Meet Growing Demands for Products

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, Inc., the world's trusted leader in technology, design, and manufacturing of force measurement solutions, announced its plans to hire up to 50 new Arizona-based staff members by the end of 2021. The open jobs include positions in operations for machinists, calibration and soldering technicians, engineering, finance, customer service and support roles. Interested applicants can apply on the Interface career page at https://www.interfaceforce.com/company-profile/careers/.

"Despite disruptions caused by the pandemic in 2020, we continued to meet our customers' product needs, as well as launch new solutions and expand our manufacturing and global sales," said Greg Adams, CEO, Interface. "As a result of our steadfast focus in managing through this unprecedented time, we created innovative ways to grow our product lines and internal capacities to deliver best in class measurement solutions. I am proud of the 53-year legacy that Interface has built in quality, accuracy, and reliability and we are excited to expand our team to meet the growing immediate demands and new opportunities on the horizon."

Interface provides test and measurement solutions to the aerospace, automotive, energy, industrial automation, infrastructure, agriculture, and medical industries. Interface standard and custom OEM products can measure from grams to millions of pounds in hundreds of models and physical sizes. Interface has been operating in Arizona since 1968.

"At Interface, culture is incredibly important, and we pride ourselves on being a diverse and driven team of experts across multiple functions," said Lilian Gaithe, CHRO. "Our people are passionate, curious, agile and engaging. We are looking for more than just the right skill set, we are looking for the right team to help take Interface to the next level."

About Interface, Inc.

Interface is the world's trusted leader in technology, design, and manufacturing of force measurement solutions. Our clients include a "who's who" of the aerospace, automotive and vehicle, medical device, energy, manufacturing, test and measurement and industrial automation industries. Interface engineers around the world are empowered to create high-level tools and solutions that deliver consistent, high-quality performance. These products include load cells, torque transducers, multi-axis sensors, wireless telemetry, instrumentation, and calibration equipment. Interface, Inc., was founded in 1968 and is a U.S.-based woman-owned technology manufacturing company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, please visit https://www.interfaceforce.com.

SOURCE Interface

Related Links

https://www.interfaceforce.com

