Force of Nature Launches EPA-Registered All-in-One Cleaner, Disinfectant, Sanitizer, and Deodorizer for Commercial Use

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Force of Nature, the toxic-free cleaning brand on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, is launching their new commercial-sized Force of Nature Pro for businesses and organizations of all sizes including hospitals, schools, daycares, food service providers, gyms, hotels, and more. The brand is making it easier for businesses and organizations to make their facilities and workplaces toxin-free and eco-friendly by helping them eliminate single-use plastic bottles and reduce their plastic waste by 97%.

Force of Nature

Force of Nature Pro is an appliance that uses electricity to create an all-in-one cleaner, deodorizer, and EPA registered sanitizer & disinfectant. The Pro Electrolyzer uses a proprietary mesh coating containing rare earth metals to catalyze the conversion of tap water, plus a Capsule of just salt, water, and vinegar into a powerful does-it-all cleaner and pathogen-killer. It also uses an electronic control system that senses and automatically adapts to accommodate differences in water chemistry and temperature to ensure that every batch meets the EPA's stringent 99.9% germ-kill requirements.

This all-in-one cleaner is powerful enough to replace all the cleaning chemicals businesses use most: bleach, all-purpose cleaners, deodorizers, disinfectant sprays & wipes, sanitizers, and glass & bathroom cleaners. It's proven in 3rd party independent testing to be just as effective as the leading brands on everything from glass, grease and odors to soap scum, rugs, and oil. Most importantly, Force of Nature Pro kills 99.9% of germs including Staph, MRSA, Salmonella, Listeria, Pseudomonas, Norovirus, and Influenza A and is on the EPA's List N, the disinfectants approved for use against SARS-CoV-2, the cause of Covid-19.

To give companies and organizations maximum flexibility, Force of Nature Pro makes two different batch sizes, 32 and 64 ounces, and includes planet-friendly reusable bottles. It can be made on-demand when needed, so that businesses never have to worry about running out. Force of Nature Pro is Green Seal Certified, which means it meets the highest standards for protecting human health, preserving the climate, ensuring clean water, and minimizing waste. Force of Nature Pro is perfect for businesses and organizations who want to protect their employees and customers from harmful chemicals, because it contains no harmful chemicals, fumes, or residues that require rinsing, even on food contact surfaces.

"At Force of Nature, we are ending the dangerous tradeoff between efficacy and wellness with a powerful cleaner and EPA registered disinfectant that has none of the harmful chemicals we've all grown to expect in cleaning products," said Force of Nature Founder and CEO Sandy Posa. "Now with Force of Nature Pro, businesses and organizations of all types have access to a planet and people-friendly cleaner and disinfectant that helps protect their employees, customers and workplaces from germs, especially during the pandemic."

Force of Nature Pro will start to ship next month. For more information on Force of Nature Pro, how to purchase, and pricing, please visit www.forceofnaturepro.com or contact [email protected].

About Force of Nature

Force of Nature is ending the tradeoff between cleaning and wellness with their patented appliances that use electricity to convert tap water, plus a capsule of salt, water & vinegar, into a multi-purpose cleaner, deodorizer and EPA registered sanitizer and disinfectant. The brand's full range of appliances is designed for use by families, small businesses, enterprise-size businesses, and organizations to clean and kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. Force of Nature is EPA registered for sanitizing and disinfecting hospitals, ICUs, daycares, schools, restaurants, gyms, hotels, homes and more and on the EPA's List N, the disinfectants approved for use against SARS-CoV-2, the cause of Covid-19. Force of Nature is as effective as bleach but has no harmful residues or fumes and is so gentle it requires no rinsing – even on food contact surfaces and baby toys. It's proven in 3rd party lab testing to be just as effective as the top brands on soil, grease, odors, soap scum, glass and rugs, and allows people to replace all their cleaning products with just one powerful all-in-one antibacterial cleaner. Force of Nature is planet-friendly and Green Seal certified too, making it easy for people to completely eliminate single-use plastic bottles and toxic chemicals. For more information on Force of Nature, please visit Forceofnatureclean.com.

