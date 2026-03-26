FORCE Paves the Way: A Bold New Movement Empowering Female Leaders in Pavement

FORCE: Female Leaders in Pavement is a bold new initiative uniting and elevating women across the paving and pavement maintenance industry through mentorship, connection, and leadership development. Built from real industry experience, FORCE creates intentional spaces where women can grow their inﬂuence, expand business opportunities, and strengthen the future of pavement.

FORT ATKINSON, Wis., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The paving and pavement industry has long been built by strong leaders shaping the infrastructure of communities nationwide. Now, a new initiative is strengthening that leadership pipeline by investing in the women driving the industry forward.

FORCE: Female Leaders in Pavement officially launches as a female-forward leadership community uniting and elevating women across contracting, manufacturing, distribution, municipalities, and entrepreneurship. Born from the momentum of PAVE/X: The Pavement Experience, an industry-leading event that brings together paving and pavement maintenance professionals, FORCE is designed to foster mentorship, visibility, and real-world professional growth — not simply by networking, but meaningful advancement.

FORCE members gain exclusive access to high-impact industry opportunities, including entry to the FORCE Power Hour Networking Reception at PAVE/X, discounted education through PAVE/X and the MASTERS Program, $200 off registration to the IGNITE Construction Summit, bi-monthly virtual calls with industry leaders, a quarterly members-only newsletter, and complimentary participation in the FORCE Pavement Awards — including one free seat at the FORCE Awards Gala Dinner at IGNITE.

A Vision Shaped by Experience

The inspiration behind FORCE comes from ﬁrsthand industry journeys.

Amy Schwandt, Chief Revenue Officer of IRONMARKETS and Co-Founder of FORCE, entered the paving industry at just 21 years old without female peers or mentors.

"I didn't have any female professional contemporaries. There wasn't anyone in the space, and there deﬁnitely wasn't anyone my age," said Schwandt. "I had to learn the ropes as a woman in a man's world. That was ok — I did it. But things can be better."

Years later, when Jessica Lombardo, Event Director of Content and Programming for IRONMARKETS and Co-Founder of FORCE, joined the asphalt and pavement brands, she experienced the industry differently — in part because she had Schwandt as a mentor.

"You can read about it, and you can watch videos, but until someone takes the time to show you, you can't really understand," Lombardo said. "Having a female mentor showed me I didn't have to be afraid of being a woman in rooms where I was the only one."

Those contrasting experiences — one without representation and one strengthened by it — became the foundation for FORCE.

Purpose and Impact

FORCE addresses a common industry need: mentorship and connection. While many professionals seek guidance early in their careers, women often have fewer opportunities to ﬁnd female mentors organically.

"FORCE isn't about separating women from the industry," Lombardo emphasized. "It's about strengthening and elevating leaders in general."

The initiative provides intentional space for women to connect, develop leadership skills, and navigate industry dynamics with conﬁdence and support.

FORCE exists to elevate female leadership at every level; provide mentorship, education, and peer accountability; create connections that drive real business growth; and open doors for the next generation entering the industry.

At its core, FORCE is built on a simple belief: representation builds conﬁdence — and conﬁdence builds leaders.

The launch of FORCE signals a long-term commitment to ownership, opportunity, and visibility within the asphalt and pavement community. This is more than an initiative — it's a commitment to elevating leadership and strengthening the future of pavement.

Join the movement, step into the room, help build what's next and learn more at www.forcefemaleleaders.com.

About FORCE: Female Leaders in Pavement

FORCE is a leadership initiative dedicated to uniting and advancing women across the paving and pavement maintenance industry. Through mentorship, education, and strategic connection, FORCE empowers women to grow their inﬂuence, expand their businesses, and shape the future of pavement.

About PAVE/X: The Pavement Experience

PAVE/X: The Pavement Experience is an industry-leading event that brings together paving and pavement maintenance professionals to learn, connect, and advance their careers. Through innovative educational opportunities, networking events, and hands-on training, PAVE/X has become the premier destination for those seeking to excel in the paving industry. With the launch of PAVE/X MASTERS, the event continues its mission to provide cutting-edge solutions and resources to paving professionals around the United States.

About Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction

Published by IRONMARKETS, Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction magazine is distributed to over 18,000 contractors in the paving, sealcoating, pavement marking, repair, and sweeping segments. The magazine, published eight times yearly, provides "how-to" information to help contractors run their business more proﬁtably and stay up-to-date on the industry trends, technological developments in materials and equipment, and on-the-job techniques that can improve productivity and add to their bottom line. To learn more, or apply for any of our industry award recognition programs, visit: ForConstructionPros.com/pavement-maintenance

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at www.iron.markets

CONTACT

Amy Schwandt, Chief Revenue Officer

Asphalt Contractor | Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction

[email protected]

Jessica Lombardo, Director, Event Content + Programming

Asphalt Contractor | Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction

[email protected]

SOURCE IRONMARKETS