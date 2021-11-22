Forced Covid-19 Vaccination Mandates May Violate Prior Legal Decisions, Says Sound Feelings
TARZANA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Sound Feelings, "the unvaccinated may be prevented from shopping, traveling, attending a play, worshiping in public, going to school, going to work or hundreds of other activities that are considered 'normal.'" "No matter what mandates are issued by government or business, people are encouraged to learn about their rights to object. There are many legal precedents that could offer support to those who are feeling disenfranchised. Here are some notable ones:"
Washington v. Harper, 494 U.S. 210, 229 (1990): "Forcible injection of medication into a nonconsenting person's body represents a substantial interference with that person's liberty."
U. S. Supreme Court Decision No. 18-6210: "No right is held more sacred, or is more carefully guarded by the common law, than the right of every individual to the possession and control of his own person, free from all restraint or interference of others, unless by clear and unquestionable authority of law."
1947 Nuremberg Code: "The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion"
Sound Feelings has produced cards printed with the above resolutions to provide an easy reminder and support to those who have decided to NOT receive a Covid-19 injection. Sound Feelings is clear to state that "These are NOT fake vaccination cards. We have no intention of breaking laws and deceiving anyone, nor encouraging others to do so! Instead, holders of our card can take pride in their decision."
The non-vaccination cards are available from www.covid-non-vaccination-cards.com
