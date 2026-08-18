ForceEquals Launches Agent Momentum, So Companies Can Finally Scale AI Agents Without Losing Control of Them

Your agents worked fine in the pilot. Then you scaled.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ForceEquals, the operational layer that puts business teams in control of AI agent portfolios, today announced general availability of ForceEquals Agent Momentum, comprised of Agent Control and Agent Operations. ForceEquals doesn't just give companies visibility or governance over agents. It controls the moment human judgment is required, gets the decision to the right person, makes sure the decision is executed, and feeds the learning back into the agent portfolio and the organization.

Intelligent Escalations.

Agent Control watches agent behavior continuously and catches the moment a decision needs a human, then gets it to the right one. Agent Operations takes it from there. It executes the decision and feeds what was learned back into how the agents run and into the organization itself.

As companies deploy more agents across more platforms, most run into the same wall. Control and operations are easy with one agent. They stop being easy the moment there's more than a few. Business teams end up managing that complexity with tools that were never built for it: spreadsheets, Slack threads, dumb queues, tribal knowledge about which agent does what. Nobody catches the moment a decision needs a person. Nobody gets it to the right one fast enough. And what gets decided rarely changes what happens next. There wasn't a purpose-built solution for this. That's why ForceEquals exists.

Governance Has to Live Inside the Decision

Governance isn't merely knowing that an agent did something. It's having the right human involved at the moment judgment is required, capturing that decision, and making sure the decision changes what happens next. Most agent oversight tools take a legacy approach and work after the fact, dashboards showing what already happened. ForceEquals sits inside the decision itself, before the action goes out, not after.

AI agents don't fail because they're bad at their job. They fail because nobody's watching the moment it matters.

Agent Control watches agent behavior continuously against five kinds of triggers: guardrail breaches, temporal or cross-platform anomalies, semantic ambiguity, strategic maintenance signals, and purposefully designed human-in-the-loop checkins. It only escalates what actually needs a human, and sends it to the right one. Because those checkins live in the control layer instead of buried in the agent's own code, business teams can adjust where and how often a human gets looped in, without needing a developer to change it. That's what gives companies the dexterity to manage nuance and change on their own terms, and it's what makes sure the oversight a company intends to have is the oversight that actually happens.

Agent Operations picks up from there in two ways. First, it turns captured decisions into actions back in the agent workflows themselves: an approval that was granted actually gets executed, not just logged. Second, it captures the change and insight buried in all of that activity, with the context behind it, and runs it through the appropriate governed approval flow to automatically push updates back to the agent portfolio, and back to the organization and the people who need to know. This Continuous Transformation Loop, govern, escalate, decide, act, learn, deploy, repeat, is the flywheel that delivers growing value from every agent deployment.

ForceEquals sits above individual agents rather than replacing them, and it's platform-agnostic. It isn't going after identity or permissions, and it isn't another dashboard. It's the layer that coordinates everything else in the stack and makes it accountable.

It connects to any agent, on any platform. Wherever an agent runs and whoever built it, ForceEquals plugs in. With just a few clicks, you get agent control, intelligent escalations, agent operations, and change management, all in one solution. The alternative is what most companies have today: visibility and control scattered across different platforms, buried inside each agent's own code. That setup is brittle, and it only gets harder to trust as the portfolio grows.

Guardrails run at every level, not just one. A guardrail set at only one level catches only one kind of problem. ForceEquals applies guardrails at the individual agent, groups of agents, the workflow, the business unit, the organization, and across platforms, so nothing falls through the seams between them. Agents keep running safely as a company adds more of them, not just on the first day.

One place to operate every agent. A team can't be successful bouncing between twenty different agents, each built and set up differently, each with its own quirks and its own login. They need consistency, one interface intelligent enough to optimize for every agent and every human-in-the-loop interaction, regardless of who built the agent or how. Agent Operations handles escalation, routing it to the right person, the decision, the action, and the change that goes back to the agents, all from that one place. That change could be a new guardrail, a redesign of how an agent handles a specific case, or the idea to add an entirely new agent to a workflow. The business team, not just engineering, runs it. Keeping it all in one place is what makes scale, oversight, and accountability possible at the same time.

It also frees up agent teams and developers to build. Because governance, escalation, and change management live in ForceEquals instead of in each agent, teams can run many agents across many workflows by leveraging the same prebuilt, consistent capabilities every time, instead of building that overhead into every new agent from scratch. Guardrails and escalation handling come built in, so agent developers can spend their time on what actually differentiates the agents they're building.

Why It Matters Now

"We built this because we watched the same thing happen over and over: agents that worked fine in a pilot, and then quietly became unmanageable the moment a company tried to run them for real, at scale. Compound that with the pressure to deploy more and more agents, and companies get stuck. This is the fix. No more rogue agents," said Marc Chabot, Co-Founder and CEO of ForceEquals.

"The hard part was never getting an agent to take an action. It's making sure the right person, at the right moment, sees it in time, and that the decision actually sticks," said Lakshit, Co-Founder and CTO of ForceEquals. "That's what the loop does. Every escalation, every approval, every insight feeds back into how the agents run, automatically, under governance, and back to the people who need to know. It gets smarter every time it turns."

Companies don't need another dashboard telling them what already went wrong. They need a system that catches the problem before it happens.

Availability

Agent Momentum is available today. ForceEquals offers Free, Business, and Enterprise tiers, designed to be just as approachable for a small company running a handful of agents as it is for a large enterprise operating hundreds of them.

About ForceEquals

ForceEquals is the operational layer that puts business teams in control of AI agent portfolios. It doesn't just give companies visibility or governance over agents. It governs the moment human judgment is required, gets the decision to the right person, makes sure the decision is executed, and feeds the learning back into the agent portfolio and the organization. Backed by Cultivation Capital and Forum Ventures. Learn more at forceequals.ai.

SOURCE Force Equals Inc