Forcepoint Acquires Remote Browser Isolation Innovator Cyberinc

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forcepoint, a global leader in data-first cybersecurity solutions that protect critical information and networks for thousands of customers throughout the world, today announced the company has acquired Cyberinc. Cyberinc delivers intelligent remote browser isolation (RBI) technology that gives administrators granular control that enables them to minimize risk without impeding user productivity.

Today's distributed enterprises amplify challenges for security teams that already must adapt to rapidly evolving hybrid workforces and ever-expanding SaaS applications. The Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture, which reinvents fragmented networking and security products as converged, cloud-native services, provides a compelling path forward. According to Gartner, "by 2025, at least 60% of enterprises will have explicit strategies and timelines for SASE adoption encompassing user, branch and edge access, up from 10% in 20201."

"Forcepoint is executing on our vision for the industry's most comprehensive Data-first SASE offering that delivers risk-based data security everywhere, over every channel, to give customers consistent enforcement anywhere their people work," said Manny Rivelo, CEO of Forcepoint. "The acquisition of Cyberinc's Smart Isolation capabilities is the first of many investments Forcepoint will make to enhance user productivity, lower operational burdens and eliminate traditional monolithic products through a best-in-class SASE cloud service."

The Forcepoint Data-first SASE platform enables enterprises to use the cloud to transform their network and security architectures. It goes beyond simply protecting access to resources; by putting data security first, Forcepoint's SASE is able to simplify connectivity, and unify security policy enforcement everywhere employees, partners and customers use data across the distributed enterprise. Remote browser isolation has become a key component utilized within modern SASE architectures.

Cyberinc has developed the industry's first Smart Isolation capability that is context-aware and adapts the browsing experience with dynamic risk assessment, powered by the Cyberinc Threat Intelligence Service. This new capability intelligently adapts web rendering according to the risk levels of the page or web element with two complementary approaches to rendering—Secure Streaming and UX Optimized. The Secure Streaming model renders elements remotely and securely sends harmless pixels to the endpoint for the strongest security. The UX Optimized model intelligently renders harmful pages and web elements remotely while rendering the less harmful pages and elements locally to deliver a better user experience.

Forcepoint will integrate Cyberinc's Smart Isolation capabilities within the company's current SASE offering, including Cloud Security Gateway (web and cloud security), Private Access (Zero Trust Network Access), Email Security gateway and Next-Generation Firewall to offer enterprises of all sizes better visibility and control to protect against advanced threats as well as theft or loss of sensitive data, wherever people are working.

"Like Forcepoint, Cyberinc understands the key to modern security is to get ahead of the threat and prevent breaches before they happen. Our shared vision is to intelligently adapt to the changing levels of risk posed as employees click on links or web pages while balancing a better native user experience and security," said Samir Shah, CEO of Cyberinc. "Forcepoint has the broadest portfolio and the best expertise to deliver a data-first SASE experience today. I look forward to working with their engineering and development teams to rapidly advance integration of our industry-first smart isolation technology with the rest of Forcepoint's security offerings."

Forcepoint Development Center in Mumbai

As part of the acquisition, Forcepoint will also establish an innovation center in Mumbai that brings together and builds upon Cyberinc's India-based technical and engineering talent. The Cyberinc technology and employees are joining Forcepoint as part of the company's global innovation development teams to help accelerate new SASE capabilities with risk-based RBI innovation.

The acquisition of Cyberinc's Smart Isolation technology expands Forcepoint's RBI portfolio including Forcepoint Remote Browser Isolation powered by Ericom announced in July 2020.

To learn more about Forcepoint SASE, please visit https://www.forcepoint.com/use-case/sase-security.

Additional Resources

1 Gartner, "2021 Strategic Roadmap for SASE Convergence" by Nat Smith, Neil MacDonald, Lawrence Orans and Joe Skorupa. March 25, 2021 - ID G00741491

About Forcepoint

Forcepoint is the global leader for data-first cybersecurity. Forcepoint's behavior-based solutions adapt to risk in real-time and delivered through a cloud-native SASE security platform that protects users, devices, and networks as people access the web and cloud, prevents the theft or loss of sensitive data and intellectual property no matter where people are working, and eliminates breaches caused by insiders. Based in Austin, Texas, Forcepoint creates safe, trusted environments for thousands of enterprise and government customers and their employees in more than 150 countries. www.forcepoint.com

About Cyberinc

Cyberinc prevents web, email, and document-based threats before the breach. The company uses a Zero Trust model, powered by isolation-based security, to shrink the exposed threat surface and eliminate the risk of breach from an inadvertent click or document download. The company simplifies security by preventing threats before they cause damage. Cyberinc is trusted by business and government institutions around the world. More information can be found at www.cyberinc.com.

Media Contacts

Forcepoint Media Contact:

Rachael Lyon

[email protected]

(512) 664-1724

SOURCE Forcepoint

Related Links

https://www.forcepoint.com/

