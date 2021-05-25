Forcepoint Appoints Transformational Sales Leaders to Accelerate Global Growth of Data-first SASE Security

AUSTIN, Texas, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forcepoint, a global leader in data-first cybersecurity solutions that protect critical information and networks for thousands of customers throughout the world, today announced new executive appointments to strengthen its global commitment to customers. The company has named Peter Brant as Senior Vice President of North America Sales and Myles Bray as Senior Vice President of EMEA Sales, both bringing to Forcepoint extensive experience enabling enterprises to adopt cloud-delivered security alongside current hybrid technology investments.

Brant and Bray will be responsible for driving forward the company's customer-first strategy that helps organizations of every size unlock the power of existing cybersecurity to protect critical data in today's hyper-distributed world. They will report to Chief Revenue Officer John DiLullo.

"As security and business leaders continue adapting to today's distributed enterprise, they shouldn't have to choose between frictionless growth or airtight security: they can have the best of both worlds," said John DiLullo, Chief Revenue Officer. "Organizations have made significant investments in their security architectures, and a 'rip and replace' approach to modernize isn't an option. Peter and Myles are world-class sales leaders with the vital experience, strategic mindset and passion to help customers start from any point on their path to deliver security wherever data is accessed, which defines Forcepoint's Data-first SASE platform."

Typical distributed enterprises today are comprised of thousands of employees working remotely from anywhere. Forcepoint's Data-first Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform enables distributed enterprises to safeguard critical data and intellectual property that is the lifeblood of business. It goes beyond bringing web and cloud security together—at its core, Forcepoint's industry-leading data loss prevention technology provides visibility and control over data no matter where it resides. Forcepoint's Data-first SASE platform reduces the operational burden on teams and cuts ownerships costs by up to 30 percent while prioritizing a frictionless user experience. And Forcepoint's specialized "start anywhere" SASE migration pathways enable enterprises of every size to protect remote workers and branch offices without disrupting on-premises operations.

"When there is a 10X increase in data breach severity in just the last year alone, it's clear that traditional security solutions just aren't keeping up. The silver lining is that cybersecurity is now recognized as business-critical and the stakes are high for every organization to get cybersecurity right," said Brant. "I've met with thousands of customers on their security priorities and only Forcepoint has the comprehensive portfolio and simplified step-by-step approach to deliver on the promise of modern security. The opportunity is enormously exciting as we chart the next industry milestone to reshape the future of cybersecurity for the benefit of customers worldwide."

Brant brings to Forcepoint more than 20 years of global enterprise sales leadership and experience at companies such as F5 Networks, Fortinet and SonicWALL. He is a growth oriented, people-centric leader with a history of navigating change in disruptive, high-velocity markets. While leading the Americas sales efforts at F5 Networks, Brant drove the company's transformation from an on-premises Fortune 500 hardware vendor to a security-focused, software and cloud solution provider – all while maintaining double-digit revenue growth rates. Similarly, at Fortinet and SonicWALL, Brant successfully grew Fortinet's Americas sales 500 percent during his tenure and 300 percent while at SonicWALL.

"CEOs and CISOs understand that cloud-based security has been available for years. What's game-changing about Forcepoint's approach is the laser focus on protecting the integrity of the business and its critical data across today's hyper-distributed workforce," said Bray. "I'm excited to help customers and partners drive both full protection and frictionless growth in a seamless way that only Forcepoint can deliver, with our converged, cloud-native platform that brings together secure access and data security."

Bray is a hands-on technology sales leader with a track record of driving strategy and execution across product, marketing and global sales in public, private and venture-backed companies. He has spent more than 10 years in the security industry, most recently as Chief Revenue Officer at Arqit, a cybersecurity start-up delivering next generation cloud-based quantum encryption. Prior to Arqit, Bray led the EMEA and Channel Sales efforts at Forescout. Under his leadership, Forescout's European sales grew more than 300 percent in less than four years, underpinning the company's successful IPO and market leader status of the EMEA Secure Access Control market. Bray has also served in EMEA Sales leadership roles with F5 Networks, VCE the Virtual Computing Environment Company, Impact Group Europe and EMC.

About Forcepoint

Forcepoint is the global leader for data-first cybersecurity. Forcepoint's behavior-based solutions adapt to risk in real-time and are delivered through a cloud-native SASE security platform that protects users, devices, and networks as people access the web and cloud, prevents the theft or loss of sensitive data and intellectual property no matter where people are working, and eliminates breaches caused by insiders. Based in Austin, Texas, Forcepoint creates safe, trusted environments for thousands of enterprise and government customers and their employees in more than 150 countries. www.forcepoint.com

Media Contacts

Rachael Lyon

[email protected]

(512) 664-1724

SOURCE Forcepoint

Related Links

www.Forcepoint.com

