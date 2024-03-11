Forcepoint Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Company of the Year Award for Pioneering the Data Loss Prevention Industry

Forcepoint revolutionizes data-first cybersecurity with its ability to empower people to work anywhere by securing data everywhere, enabling businesses of all sizes to safeguard sensitive data successfully across various environments.

SAN ANTONIO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the data loss prevention (DLP) industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Forcepoint with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award. Forcepoint is a global leader in data-first cybersecurity, offering comprehensive solutions designed to protect users, data, and networks against the latest cybersecurity threats in the digital age.

Forcepoint Award Logo

Forcepoint's Data-first SASE approach, centered on cloud-delivered security and connectivity, uniquely focuses on protecting data everywhere. The company stands out for its highly sophisticated DLP solutions that secure data access and protection across cloud, web, and private applications. Integrating Forcepoint ONE, an all-in-one cloud platform that makes security simple for web (SWG), cloud (CASB), and private applications (ZTNA), alongside Forcepoint DLP into Data Security Everywhere capabilities delivered by Forcepoint marks a significant milestone for the industry. With Forcepoint ONE with Data Security Everywhere, customers can easily unify Forcepoint ONE and Forcepoint DLP to extend data security to all channels, simplifying security wherever workers store, access, and use sensitive data.

Forcepoint enables organizations to centralize data control with a single set of policies on managed and unmanaged devices, streamlining data protection measures across the enterprise. This approach ensures secure data management wherever data exists and wherever people work. Additionally, Forcepoint's ability to offer over 1,700 predefined policies, templates, and classifiers significantly simplifies compliance efforts globally, making it easier for businesses to adhere to regulatory requirements with minimal effort and positioning the company above its closest competitors in the DLP industry.

"Forcepoint's flexible architecture allows seamless integration into different environments, making it a versatile and valuable cybersecurity control for diverse enterprises," said Georgia Edell, Consultant at Frost & Sullivan.

Forcepoint sets the standard in cybersecurity with its leading automation and risk-adaptive strategy, concentrating on real-time data protection. This sophisticated approach allows Forcepoint to adjust security measures dynamically based on the level of risk, providing optimal data protection wherever data is accessed. By integrating automation, the company streamlines security protocols, reducing the need for manual intervention and allowing more agile responses to emerging threats.

Forcepoint's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions is quite evident. The company simplifies the implementation of data protection measures and ensures that security evolves with the changing landscape of threats and compliance requirements. As a result, this forward-thinking approach ensures that Forcepoint's customers are equipped with a proactive and efficient cybersecurity framework, safeguarding data against numerous digital risks while increasing productivity and benefits.

"Automation and a risk-adaptive strategy ensure that Forcepoint customers get the protection they need for their data in real time," noted Edell.

