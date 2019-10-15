Forcepoint Delivers Industry's Most Expansive Global Security Cloud Footprint

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity leader, Forcepoint , today announced the expansion of the company's global cloud infrastructure to enable enterprises and government agencies to securely access web-based content whether they are in the office, a remote workforce, or road warriors on the move. Forcepoint is committed to delivering customers market-leading security solutions designed for today's cloud-first world. The company's expanded cloud infrastructure reach today is delivering enhanced enterprise-class cloud security with anywhere, anytime availability backed with the assurance that customers worldwide meet or exceed stringent data privacy and compliance regulations – without compromising performance or productivity.

With today's announcement, Forcepoint uniquely offers the industry's most expansive global cloud footprint with the availability of Forcepoint Web Security across 160 public points of presence (PoPs) in 128 countries – more than 65% total global presence. This PoP expansion brings Forcepoint services to virtually anywhere in the world while delivering optimal security and productivity enhancing capabilities including low latency, data sovereignty, and content localization.

"In a cloud-first world, people are the new perimeter. That's why we're starting to see legacy security players still embracing an infrastructure-centric approach increasingly become irrelevant," said Matthew Moynahan, CEO of Forcepoint. "If the security industry does not transform from a world of point products to cloud-native capabilities, it too will have this $100 trillion global digital transformation business opportunity pass it by. Utilizing modern cybersecurity from enterprise-class cloud-first companies such as Forcepoint can in fact help enterprises leapfrog the competition by accelerating their digital transformation efforts with dynamic and proactive security designed for today's modern threat landscape."

Forcepoint Web Security features GDPR-friendly certifications that ensure data privacy across the entire operations lifecycle. With the highest level of cloud security available to customers across each of the company's physical data centers, including SOC2, ISO 27001, and Privacy Shield, Forcepoint makes digital transformation safe, compliant, and easy for global organizations.

Additionally, Forcepoint Web Security offers the most comprehensive level of security in the industry including two major certifications not held or certified by other vendors today, these include; ISO 27018, which governs personally identifiable information, and Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Star Gold, based on the GDPR Code of Conduct, which governs software security and cross-functional operations in a cloud setting.

Highly-distributed global organizations can also rely on Forcepoint to deliver a unique endpoint option to support their remote and roaming workforce. Forcepoint Direct Connect Endpoint™ (DCEP), is a patent-pending proxy-less endpoint that secures nearly one million endpoints. As the industry's only proxy-less endpoint, DCEP broadens secure connectivity, reduces latency, and increases productivity to allow for better application compatibility, and to obtain accurate, business-critical geolocation. DCEP is ideal for securing a highly mobile workforce or utilized behind other defenses such as guest networks or users within non-proxy friendly networks.

"At Forcepoint, we are committed to delivering optimal cloud-first customer experiences across the globe," said Nico Fischbach, Global CTO at Forcepoint. "Through a hyper-localized end-user experience, we can increase productivity by delivering content directly to where the user is located instead of where the data center is based. This expansion allows Forcepoint Web Security to continue to provide extensive support for historically underserved localization needs across Latin America, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East."

For additional information on Forcepoint's expansive global cloud security infrastructure, please visit https://www.forcepoint.com/deployment/cloud-data-security.

